John Prine to be saluted at Americana Music Assn.’s pre-Grammy all-star concert

The Americana Music Assn. will salute veteran singer-songwriter John Prine at the organization’s annual pre-Grammy Awards gathering of artists and members to be held this year on Feb. 9 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.
Performers have not been announced but are expected to be confirmed closer to the event next week, according to the association’s executive director, Jed Hilly.
“John Prine is one of the most beloved songwriters of our time,” Hilly said in a statement Wednesday. “His extraordinary gift for songcraft and storytelling is only matched by his humility and kind spirit. It is an honor for us to salute him during Grammy Week.”
Prine collected the Americana group’s artist of the year accolade at its annual awards ceremony in September in Nashville.
In previous years, the group has hosted a who’s-who of Americana musicians to pay homage to singers and songwriters who have been influential figures in the genre, among them the Everly Brothers, Loretta Lynn, Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey and Emmylou Harris.
Musicians who have participated in previous salutes include Harris, Rodney Crowell, Bonnie Raitt, Joan Baez, J.D. Souther, Rhiannon Giddens, the Zac Brown Band, Joan Osborne, Brandi Carlile, John Paul White, the Milk Carton Kids, Lee Ann Womack, Joe Henry and Jack Tempchin.
The organization also hasn’t announced whether Prine will be in attendance. It’s the latest honor for the singer-songwriter out of Chicago who is nominated for three Grammys related to his latest album, “The Tree of Forgiveness.” He also is being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and made the final nomination ballot this year for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but was not among those chosen for induction this year.
“My first Grammy nomination? I was 24 — I was nominated for best new artist of the year,” Prine told The Times in December when the latest Grammy nominations were announced. “To still be in the game now is just great.”
Tickets for this year’s Americana event go on sale Friday at the Troubadour’s website.