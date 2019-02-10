Americana artists salute John Prine at annual pre-Grammy Awards gathering at the Troubadour

The always articulate Henry quoted another Americana world musician-producer in his song introduction, “T Bone Burnett has said the hallmark of a great artist is generosity. John Prine is a great artist, and I love him,” before he sang one of Prine’s best known songs, “Hello In There,” a rarity in pop music when Prine first recorded it at age 22 for its empathetic portrait of old age: “Me and Loretta we don’t talk much more/She sits and stares through the back door screen/And all the news just repeats itself/Like some forgotten dream/That we’ve both seen.”