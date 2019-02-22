Commentary: Jussie Smollett’s fans deserve better than an alleged and dispiriting hoax

This has, of course, already given ammunition to those who claim that many similar incidents are hoaxes as well. The President, as expected, has already weighed in: “[W]hat about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!?” he tweeted. Press secretary Sarah Sanders said that this was “another sad example of people so quick to want to attack and come after this president.” We should all probably expect Jussie Smollett to become shorthand for the thinking that assumes marginalized groups tout victimhood for personal gain.