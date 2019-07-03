American record biz goes all-in on K-Pop, but crossover challenges remain

The band’s manager Gazit was one of the architects of BTS’ U.S. success, which changed the whole scope of K-Pop in the U.S. (He’d previously worked as an engineer and producer, and as CEO of the music marketing firm Gramophone Media). “Shifting the conversation about K-Pop was a very challenging task,” Gazit said. “When I started to work with BTS in 2016, people in the industry and media were very hesitant to do anything with the band and most often ignored my emails and calls. Many people in the US viewed K-Pop at the time as an artificial product and looked down on it. [But] I saw the huge potential in the amazing fanbase.”