Mötley Crüe’s long-awaited biopic ‘The Dirt’ readies for its Netflix debut. After #MeToo, do we need it?

In a statement, Sixx, who declined to be interviewed for this story, wrote: “I don’t actually recall that story in the book beyond reading it. I have no clue why it’s in there other than I was outta my head, and it’s possibly greatly embellished or I made it up. ‘The Dirt’ was being written during a really low point in my life where I was drinking and using drugs again to deal with a crumbling relationship. I honestly don’t recall a lot of the interviews with Neil [Strauss].”