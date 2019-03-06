R. Kelly detained during child support hearing

Authorities say R&B singer R. Kelly was taken into custody during a hearing in Chicago over unpaid child support.
Kelly left the courtroom with his lawyers Wednesday through a different door than the one he had entered. His hands weren't cuffed.
Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said that Kelly had been taken into custody and that he would be transferred to the county jail. She said she didn’t know the reason he was taken into custody, including whether it had to do with unpaid child support he owed.
Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women years ago, including three who were underage at the time.
The singer has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.