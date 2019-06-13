Rickie Lee Jones settles down — sort of — at 64: ‘The pressure is off’

Forty springtimes later, midmorning at a cafe in the Treme neighborhood, Rickie Lee Jones seems, on the surface at least, not so restless. She loves dogs — after losing her beloved elderly mutt Juliette a couple of years ago, she’s enjoying some time caring for her daughter Charlotte’s French bulldog — and plants. (When she leaves the cafe, she’s heading to her boyfriend’s garden, she said, explaining that in the tropical heat of New Orleans, some plants need watering twice a day or more.) The romance, which is new, has influenced her work in a way, she said. So has the move to friendly, musically fertile New Orleans, where she often goes out to see live music and theater. “In New Orleans people say hello, they smile,” she said. “They acknowledge your existence.