Spring music picks: Ariana Grande, Vince Staples, Bikini Kill and more

Is there a more self-aware pop star in 2019 than Ariana Grande? After channeling grief and heartbreak into last year’s bright, triumphant “Sweetener,” she went right back into the studio after another round of personal hardships only to come out swinging with her second album in six months, “Thank U, Next.” Fervent outputs have been hip-hop’s DNA for years, and Grande was saavy enough to capitalize on both her propensity to answer headlines with music and our insatiable appetite for tunes in a playlist-forward streaming world. Her last tour positioned her as a performer ready for the big leagues, and now she’s hitting the road at a time when she’s dropping hit after hit. What’s sweeter than that? (G.D.K.)