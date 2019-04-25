For Vampire Weekend, East Coast prep is out, and L.A. dad vibes are in

Koenig, who wore a light-colored Nike track jacket that looked like it had been washed with somebody’s reds, stopped short of declaring that he’d left New York for L.A. “It’s more nebulous than that,” he said, pointing out that most of his belongings stayed behind. But as his personal life coalesced on the West Coast, Koenig began building a new crew of key collaborators, many of them born and raised in Southern California: producer Ariel Rechtshaid, known for his work with Haim and Adele; Steve Lacy of the Odd Future-connected Internet; hip-hop hitmaker DJ Dahi; and Haim’s Danielle Haim, the last of whom Koenig reckoned sings lead or backing vocals on half of “Father of the Bride,” including three male-female duets.