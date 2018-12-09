Breaking down the 2019 Golden Globes nominations

This week Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) leads a conversation breaking down the Golden Globes nominations and what they mean for the awards season landscape. We discuss the controversial nominee “Green Book,” how “Black Panther” earned Marvel Studios its first nomination, the crowd-pleasing results from the Globes’ distinct drama and comedy categories, and what we might expect from the unusual host pairing of Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh. Mark is joined by Glenn Whipp (@GlennWhipp), Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) and Ashley Lee (@cashleelee).