TV This Week, Jan. 27-Feb. 2: ‘Rent’ on Fox, ‘I Am the Night,’ the SAG Awards and more

SUNDAY
The NFL’s finest take the field for the “2019 Pro Bowl.” From Orlando. Noon, ABC and ESPN
The latest remake of “A Star Is Born” leads with four nominations, Alan Alda collects career kudos, and “Will & Grace’s” Megan Mullally is your hostess with the mostest at the “25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.” 5 p.m. TBS, TNT
Nature or nurture? The fascinating 2018 documentary “Three Identical Strangers” tells the story of male triplets separated at birth as part of a scientific study. 6 and 8 p.m. CNN
“Rent” is due. Vanessa Hudgens heads the cast of this live — tape-delayed on the West Coast — staging of the Tony-winning Broadway musical about young artistic types eking out an existence in New York’s East Village. Jordan Fisher, Mario, Valentina and Tinashe also star. 8 p.m. Fox
The docu-series “The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth” is back with new episodes. 8 p.m. Showtime
The fantasy-drama “Outlander” finishes its fourth season. With Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. 8 p.m. Starz
It’s the “USA vs. the World” on a special edition of the obstacle-course challenge “American Ninja Warrior.” 9 p.m. NBC
MONDAY
Two of the all-time great New York newspapermen — Jimmy Breslin and Pete Hamill — are saluted in the new documentary “Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists.” 8 p.m. HBO
Nice ride! Filmmaker Eugene Jarecki hits the highway in Elvis Presley’s 1963 Rolls-Royce in search of the soul of America in the 2018 documentary “The King” airing on “Independent Lens.” 9 p.m. KOCE
A washed-up reporter (Chris Pine) meets a teenage girl (India Eisley) who may hold the key to one of L.A’s most infamous murders in the six-part period drama “I Am the Night.” Directed by “Wonder Woman” helmer Patty Jenkins. 9 p.m. TNT; also TBS
TUESDAY
The new standup special “Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: One Show Fits All” catches the comic joking around about family, fame, etc. Any time, Netflix
At press time, broadcast networks and cable-news outlets plan to offer live coverage as President Donald J. Trump delivers the annual “State of the Union” address. 6 p.m., various channels
And now, a word from our sponsors: Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah cohost the new special “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019.” 8 p.m. CBS
Kal Penn, Marisa Tomei and Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg find out about their respective family histories on a new episode of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Say it ain’t so, Joe! The “Black Sox” scandal of 1919 is among the baseball-themed tales tipsily retold on a new episode of “Drunk History.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central
WEDNESDAY
It’s all over but Ragnarök on the Season 5 finale of the period drama “Vikings.” 9 p.m. History Channel
A whole lotta lava! Host Don Wildman heads to Italy for “Buried Alive in Pompeii: A Mysteries at the Museum Special.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
A man, a plan, a canal: Noriega. The deposed Panamanian strongman is profiled on a new episode of “The Dictator’s Playbook.” 10 p.m. KOCE
It’s every survivor for himself and the smoke monster against all when “Lost’s” Daniel Dae Kim, Josh Holloway and Harold Perrineau reunite to do rap-battle on a new episode of “Drop the Mic.” 10 p.m. TNT
THURSDAY
Two-sport athlete Deion Sanders — a.k.a. “Neon Deion,” a.k.a. “Prime Time,” a.k.a. “Prime” — is profiled in the documentary “Deion’s Double Play” on a new “30 for 30.” 6 p.m. ESPN
“Swamp People” emerge from the swamp for a 10th season of this reality series. 9 p.m. History Channel
Love match: Tennis great Andy Roddick faces his better half, actress-model Brooklyn Decker, in an all-new “Lip Sync Battle.” With special guest Serena Williams. 9 p.m. Paramount Network
Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack guest star as the rebooted sitcom “Will & Grace” returns with new episodes. 9:30 p.m. NBC
They’re revved up and ready to ride on the season premiere of the competition series “Truck Night in America.” 10 p.m. History Channel
FRIDAY
This Belgian doesn’t waffle: John Malkovich portrays super-sleuth Hercule Poirot in a three-part BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “The ABC Murders.” With Rupert Grint and Tara Fitzgerald. Any time, Amazon Prime
It’s like a rom-com gone wrong for coworkers stuck in an elevator over Valentine’s Day weekend in the new thriller “Down” on the monthly horror anthology “Into the Dark.” With Natalie Martinez and Matt Lauria. Any time, Hulu
“Orange Is the New Black’s” Natasha Lyonne plays a hard-partying New Yorker trapped in a deadly “Groundhog Day”-style loop in the darkly comic new series “Russian Doll.” Any time, Netflix
Those paintings are evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the 2019 art-world satire “Velvet Buzzsaw.” Dan Gilroy directs, and Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Toni Collette and the aforementioned John Malkovich star. Any time, Netflix
She’s blonde: Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard sings the title role in “Marnie,” composer Nico Muhly’s opera based on the classic Hitchcock thriller, on a new “Great Performances at the Met.” 9 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny are fixin’ to get hitched in the new TV-movie three-quel “Valentine in the Vineyard.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
“Uncle Drew” is out there cold-shootin’ some hoops in this basketball-themed 2018 comedy. With Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Lisa Leslie, Lil Rel Howery, J. B. Smoove, Mike Epps and Tiffany Haddish. 8 p.m. HBO
Her pom-poms won’t save her now in the new thriller “Death of a Cheerleader.” With Aubrey Peeples and Sarah Dugdale. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Pro football’s finest are feted at the eighth annual “NFL Honors” hosted by Steve Harvey. From Atlanta. 9 p.m. CBS
Blues-guitar great Buddy Guy throws down on a new installment of the concert series “Austin City Limits.” 11 p.m. KOCE
