TV This Week, Feb. 24-March 2: The Oscars, ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ and more

SUNDAY
A hologram of the late, great Bob Hope would be our choice to emcee the no-host 91st Academy Awards, a.k.a. “The Oscars.” Alfonso Cuarón’s nostalgic drama “Roma” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ droll period tale “The Favourite” lead the field with 10 nominations apiece. From the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 5 p.m. ABC
The frontier-era drama “When Calls the Heart” calls forth another season. With Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner and Lori Loughlin. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Local veterinarian Dr. Evan Antin walks with the animals, talks with the animals, etc., etc., in the new series “Evan Goes Wild.” 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Holly, Rodney and company return for a second season of their reality series “Meet the Peetes.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The new special “Lost World of the Maya” surveys the ruins of that once powerful Mesoamerican civilization. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
The crime anthology “True Detective” concludes its third season. Mahershala Ali stars. 9 p.m. HBO
“Scandal’s” Scott Foley and “The Walking Dead’s” Lauren Cohan join forces for “Whiskey Cavalier.” This new comedic action drama gets a post-Oscars sneak peek before its official premiere later this week. 10 p.m. ABC; also Wed.
Archeologists attempt to solve the “Riddle of the Stone Age Giants” unearthed in southeastern Turkey in this new docu-special. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
MONDAY
Grammy winner John Legend joins returning coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton for the 16th cycle of the talent competition “The Voice.” Carson Daly hosts. 8 p.m. NBC; also Tue.
The three-night special “Biography: The Trump Dynasty” tells the origin story of the real-estate scion who rode a populist wave all the way to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. 9 p.m. A&E; also Tue.-Wed.
“Dexter’s” Jennifer Carpenter play a disgraced CIA agent in the new espionage drama “The Enemy Within.” Morris Chestnut also stars. 10 p.m. NBC
See how young people in today’s China are escaping into the world of live-streaming in the documentary “People’s Republic of Desire” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Host Elvis Mitchell talks shop with Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) on the season finale of “Elvis Goes There.” 10 p.m. Epix
Inspirational and/or family-friendly films and TV shows are feted at the “27th Annual Movieguide Awards.” 10 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Inmates in a filmmaking workshop at an Indiana correctional facility share their stories in the new documentary “It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It” 10 p.m. HBO
TUESDAY
Laura Linney, Chloë Sevigny and filmmaker Michael Moore learn about their respective family histories on a new episode of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Jenifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo are back at the judges table for a third season of the talent competition “World of Dance.” “Access Hollywood’s” Scott Evans takes over as host. 9 p.m. NBC.
“Frontline” investigates the fallout from a court-ordered decision to transition people with mental-health challenges from institutions to independent living in the new episode “Right to Fail.” 10 p.m. KOCE
We’d have gone with “The Real Housewives of Mexico City,” but Bravo is calling their latest reality series “Mexican Dynasties” instead. 10 p.m. Bravo
WEDNESDAY
“Law & Order’s” Chris Noth heads a missing-persons task force in the new procedural drama “Gone.” 6 and 9 p.m. WGN America
The jig is up on the first-season finale of the celebs-in-disguise talent competition “The Masked Singer.” Nick Cannon hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
Siblings and Ozzy-spawn Jack and Kelly Osbourne do rap battle on a new “Drop the Mic.” 10 p.m. TNT
The legal drama “Suits” ends its eighth season. 10 p.m. USA
Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim comes in for a spoofing in the mockumentary “Original Cast Album: Co-Op” on a new “Documentary Now!” With John Mulaney and “SNL’s” Taran Killam. 11 p.m. IFC
The new docu-series “Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo” recalls the shady religious organization perhaps best known for leaving its religious tracts tracts on your car windshield at sports events, airports, etc. 11 p.m. SundanceTV
This just in… “SNL’s” Will Forte and Heidi Gardner supply the voices for a pair of extraterrestrial newscasters in the new animated comedy “Alien News Desk.” 11 p.m. Syfy
THURSDAY
The multi-character drama “A Million Little Things” ends its freshman season. 9 p.m. ABC
Work it, girl! Pop music’s Miley Cyrus joins the fun on the 11th-season premiere of the drag competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” 9 p.m. VH1
The mystery drama “How to Get Away With Murder” concludes its latest season. Viola Davis stars. 10 p.m. ABC
It gets better: Creator and star Pamela Adlon is back with a third season of her sardonic comedy series “Better Things.” 10 p.m. FX
FRIDAY
Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”) directs and stars in “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” a new drama based on the true story of a Malawian youngster who built a windmill to supply power for his impoverished village. Anytime, Netflix
A celebrity chef turned tabloid villain (“Westworld’s” Jimmi Simpson) seeks sanctuary in the new thriller “Treehouse” in the monthly anthology series “Into the Dark.” Anytime, Hulu
Kate Beckinsale plays a wife searching for her missing husband in the war-torn African nation of Congo in the new eight-part mystery drama “The Widow.” With Charles Dance and “ER’s” Alex Kingston. Anytime, Amazon Prime
A new edition of “American Masters” salutes a veteran singer-songwriter and political activist in the new documentary “Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“Key & Peele’s” Keegan-Michael Key is Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson’s guest on the Season 2 finale of “2 Dope Queens.” 11 p.m. HBO
SATURDAY
Rivals chefs heat things up on a televised culinary competition in the new TV movie “Just Add Romance.” With Meghann Fahy and Luke MacFarlane. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
“Die Hard” meets “The Towering Inferno” and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finds himself right in the middle of the action in the Hong Kong-set 2018 thriller “Skyscraper.” With Neve Campbell. 8 p.m. HBO
“The Killer Downstairs” is an unwelcome addition to the neighborhood in this new thriller. With Cindy Busby and Marcus Rosner. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Naturalist Gordon Buchanan gets up close and personal with some of the Arctic Circle’s ursine inhabitants in the new series “The Polar Bear Family and Me.” 9 p.m. BBC America
Your guide to the Oscars on TV: Your all-Oscars TV viewing guide
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Feb. 24 - March 2, 2019, in PDF format