What’s on TV, May 19-25: ‘The Name of the Rose’ and more

SUNDAY
The super-hero drama “Supergirl” and the supernatural drama “Charmed” end their seasons. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW
A moment like this: Your newest “American Idol” is named in the singing competition’s season finale. Ryan Seacrest hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
The period drama “Call the Midwife” delivers its Season 8 finale. 8 p.m. KOCE
The new docu-series “The Aquarium” introduces viewers to marine animals and staffers at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
To the barricades! The six-part adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel “Les Misérables” concludes on “Masterpiece.” With Dominic West, Lily Collins and David Oyelowo. 9 p.m. KOCE
And now our watch is ended: After eight seasons, the fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” airs its final episode. 9 p.m. HBO
David James Elliott and Catherine Bell reprise their “JAG” roles on the season finale of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” 10 p.m. CBS
Bill Hader’s dark comedy “Barry” wraps its sophomore season. 10:20 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
The singing competition “The Voice” closes out another cycle with a two-night finale. 8 p.m. NBC; also 9 p.m. Tue.
“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” sign off for a fourth season. 8 p.m. The CW
The musical competition series “Beat Shazam” is back with new episodes. Jamie Foxx hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
The new special “Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story” salutes the Japanese American politician who made it from a WWII-era internment camp all the way to the U.S. House of Representatives and beyond. 9 p.m. KOCE
Her heart will go on: Superstar singer Celine Dion joins host James Corden for “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019.” 10 p.m. CBS
Members of an underprivileged Alabama high school’s wrestling team grapple with life’s ups and downs in the documentary “Wrestle” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
The winner will take the, um, cake in the new baking competition “Cake-off.” 10 p.m. Food Network
TUESDAY
The new standup special “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” finds the veteran comic cracking wise on a variety of hot-button issues. Anytime, Netflix
The “JAG” spinoff “NCIS” ends its 16th season. Mark Harmon stars. 8 p.m. CBS
A sexy antiquities expert (Matt Barr) and a sexy art thief (Sofia Pernas) join forces to stop a terrorist financier in the new action drama “Blood & Treasure.” With John Larroquette and Oded Fehr. 9 p.m. CBS
“Frontline” takes a Bork-to-Kavanaugh look at three decades of contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearings in the new episode “Supreme Revenge.” 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
More terminally ill individuals talk about making the most of what little time they have left in new episodes of the poignant docu-series “My Last Days.” 8 p.m. The CW
The special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons” finds stars like Woody Harrelson, Will Ferrell, Marisa Tomei and Jamie Foxx helping to re-create episodes of those two 1970s sitcoms. 8 p.m. ABC
“90210’s” Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth and boxing’s Evander Holyfield and Oscar De La Hoya compete in a new “MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown.” 8 p.m. Fox
On we sweep with threshing oar: Archaeologists uncover evidence of a “Lost Viking Army” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Can you hear me now? The limited series “Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World” concludes with a look at the origins of the smartphone. 10 p.m. KOCE
The elite meet to carve all kinds of meat in the new competition series “The Butcher.” 10 p.m. History Channel
THURSDAY
This year’s star-studded “Red Nose Day” special to raise awareness of children living in poverty includes a short film that reunites “Four Weddings and a Funeral” costars Hugh Grant, Andie McDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas and Rowan Atkinson. A special edition of “Hollywood Game Night” follows. 8 and 10 p.m. NBC
Host Elizabeth Vargas exposes the “Secret Life of a Gang Girl” on this new installment of “The Untold Story.” 9 p.m. A&E
“Flip or Flop’s” Christina Anstead flies solo in the new home-makeover series “Christina on the Coast.” 9 p.m. HGTV
Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) are back on the case in a seventh season of the mystery drama “Elementary.” 10 p.m. CBS
John Turturro, not Sean Connery, plays medieval monk/detective William of Baskerville in “The Name of the Rose,” a new series based on Italian novelist Umberto Eco’s cerebral whodunit. With Rupert Everett, Tchéky Karyo and “Lost’s” Michael Emerson. 10 p.m. SundanceTV
FRIDAY
“Get Out’s” Allison Williams plays a high-strung cellist in the twisted new psychological thriller “The Perfection.” With “Dear White People’s” Logan Browning. Anytime, Netflix
Four summer-camp misfits band together to try to save the Earth from alien invaders in the new sci-fi tale “Rim of the World.” Anytime, Netflix
“She’s Gotta Have It,” based on director Spike Lee’s 1982 debut film, is back for a second season. With DeWanda Wise. Anytime, Netflix
Renée Zellweger plays mystery woman who has a proposition for a newlywed couple in the new San Francisco-set drama “What/If.” With Jane Levy and Blake Jenner. Anytime, Netflix
The docu-series “Whistleblower” returns to celebrate everyday heroes who exposed corruption, often at great personal and/or professional risk. 8 p.m. CBS
Broadway’s Megan Hilty (“Wicked,” “Smash”) sings show tunes and more on a new “Live From Lincoln Center.” 9 p.m. KOCE
George Wallace — the veteran comic, not the former Alabama governor — joins the fun on a new installment of “The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle.” 11 p.m. Comedy Central
SATURDAY
Tom Cruise risks life and limb to save the world and also to bring you the action-flick thrills you crave in the crackerjack 2018 franchise entry “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.” With Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin. 8 p.m. Epix
It’s Jamie Lee Curtis versus serial-killer sibling Michael Myers for the umpteenth time in the simply titled 2018 franchise entry “Halloween.” With Judy Greer and Will Patton. 8 p.m. HBO
They can always give that vacation rental a one-star rating — if they survive — in the new thriller “Fatal Getaway.” With Christie Burson and Tilky Jones. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Childhood BFFs become more than just BFFs in the romantic new TV movie “From Friend to Fiancé.” With Jocelyn Hudon and Ryan Paevey. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of May 19 - 25, 2019, in PDF format