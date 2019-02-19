Dear Oscars, award shows need hosts, and Alicia Keys is proof

“Nobody knows that room better than me,” Keys said of the Grammy crowd from her home in New York. “I'm an artist like all the artists that are there, and I'm a creative person like all the creative people that are there. So I understand what it takes to get yourself in that room, to psych yourself up, to be potentially disappointed, to bring your A game and perform in a way that exceeds everybody's expectations, even when only God knows what is happening in your personal life at the moment. All of us have been to enough of these things to know, it can be so plastic. And when I say, 'All of us,' I literally mean people at home. They know better than anybody that sometimes it’s just like ‘What am I watching?’”