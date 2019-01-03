Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Orville' on Fox

The Blacklist This crime drama returns for a new season with a two-part story (concluding Friday) that opens as Red (James Spader) hands off a new case to the team, prompting a search for a plastic surgeon who specializes in creating new identities for fugitives. Elsewhere, Liz (Megan Boone) and her sister Jennifer (guest star Fiona Dourif) mount their own covert investigation into what happened the night the real Raymond Reddington died. Kenneth Tygar and Christopher Lambert guest star. 10 p.m. NBC