Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Project Blue Book' on History

By
Jan 21, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Aidan Gillen in a new episode of the mystery series "Project Blue Book" on History. (Eduardo Araquel / History)

SERIES

The Flash Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is injured in a battle with Cicada (Chris Klein) and her speed healing isn’t working, leaving Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) stressing over her health in this new episode of the superhero series. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Conners Just as Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is grappling with a life-changing offer from Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), an unexpected conversation with David (Johnny Galecki) turns her world upside down. Also, relationship problems lead Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to drink, and Dan (John Goodman) delivers alarming news in the season finale of the spinoff series. Alicia Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney and Ames McNamara also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Journalists Christiane Amanpour, Ann Curry and Lisa Ling each learn about stories within their family trees in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Good Trouble Callie’s (Maia Mitchell) love life heats up, while Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) tries to get ahead at work in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Kids Are Alright After Eddie and Wendi (Caleb Foote, Kennedy Lea Slocum) break up, Peggy (Mary McCormack) doesn’t want to sever her ties with Wendi in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

FBI When an alt-right provocateur is slain after giving a speech at a university in New York City, special agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki) investigate extreme political groups at the school. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the Big Three (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley) grapple with secrets that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) kept from them. Also, Jack’s Vietnam story continues to unfold in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico As the anniversary of Rosa’s death heightens tension in town, Max (Nathan Parsons) confronts Michael and Isobel (Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles) in this new episode of the rebooted drama. 9 p.m. KTLA

black-ish When Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) teenage cousin Kyra (Quvenzhané Wallis) needs a place to stay the family takes her in. Jack and Diane (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin) try to look Kyra up in social media. Tracee Ellis Ross and Marcus Scribner also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

The Gifted Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) struggles to keep herself awake, to evade the sinister forces in her dreams that are leading her to join Andy (Percy Hynes White) and surrender to her dark impulses in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Splitting Up Together Camille (Lindsay Price) urges Lena (Jenna Fischer) to become more active on social media to get her business off the ground, while Martin (Oliver Hudson) takes over for Lena as Milo’s (Sander Thomas) classroom parent and investigates why Milo is feared by his classmates. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans While undercover, Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) joins a social club for military wives after one of the members is contacted by an ex-boyfriend who is on the FBI’s most wanted list. Scott Bakula also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

The Rookie The station is put on high alert to get ready for a visit by the vice president of the United States, and the Secret Service puts Nolan and Bishop (Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson) in charge of exploring a possible threat. Currie Graham guest stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline In recent election cycles, some politicians scored points by pitching the alleged benefits of clean coal, but the new episode “Coal’s Deadly Dust” explores the grim truth: An epidemic of black lung disease is killing thousands of coal miners in Appalachia. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Many Sides of Jane The central figure in this new six-part documentary series is a 28-year-old woman from Boise, Idaho, who struggles with dissociative identity disorder, more commonly referred to as multiple personality disorder. 10 p.m. A&E

Project Blue Book The new episode “The Lubbock Lights” is based on an actual investigation from the Project Blue Book case files. The story follows Hynek and Quinn (Aiden Gillen, Michael Malarkey) as they are dispatched to look into a mass sighting, a phenomenon that is something of a rarity. 10:03 p.m. History

Corporate When Matt’s (Matt Ingebretson) old college buddy invites him to hang out, Matt wants to prove that he’s still young and fun. Jake Weisman also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Oscar nominations with Dave Karger. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Oscar nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. The cast of “Serenity”; the cast of “Rent Live.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Pine (“I Am the Night”); Madchen Amick (“Riverdale”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gina Rodriguez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors A man tells how he lost hundreds of pounds; a fast-food burger that was left out for six years. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Sarah Chalke. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). (N) 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Cari Champion (“The Titan Games”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Lindsay Lohan; Marie Kondo (“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A gambler lost his money, ruined his parents’ credit, can’t keep a job, can’t provide for his babies. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anne Hathaway (“Serenity”); Fred Savage. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The drownings of young men during winter; women who find soul mates among inmates. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (Season premiere) Tom Hanks. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gina Rodriguez; Lil Rel Howery; Brothers Osborne performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Drew Barrymore; Bret Baier; Maggie Rogers performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Nathan Fillion; 6LACK performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Stephen Curry; Regina King; Ron Funches; Lauren Jauregui performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Connie Britton; Dave Franco; Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider; Venzella Joy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Women’s soccer From Spain: Spain versus the United States. 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

NBA basketball The Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime

2019 Australian Open tennis Men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 6 p.m. ESPN2; men's quarterfinal, 12:30 a.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Jan. 20 - 26, 2019, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

