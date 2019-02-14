Thursday's TV highlights: 'Mom' on CBS

SERIES
The Pacific: In The Wake of Captain Cook On the 250th anniversary of Cook’s expedition leaving Plymouth, Sam Neill visits Tahiti in the first of six episodes following the British explorer’s journey around the Pacific and hears from Tahitians about what Cook means to them today. 7 and 8 p.m. Ovation
Grey’s Anatomy Patients flood the hospital after gunfire breaks out at a parade in this new episode of the medical drama. Ellen Pompeo. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham Gordon (Ben McKenzie, who also directs this new episode) puts together an unlikely team to protect the city from Eduardo Dorrance (guest star Shane West) and his Delta Force. Morena Baccarin, Erin Richards, Camren Bicondova and Robin Lord Taylor also star with guest star Sarah Schenkkan. 8 p.m. Fox
Siren Ryn (Eline Powell) tries to find an alternative to housing the newly arrived mermaids, since the dynamics within the pack are too volatile to make hiding them possible. 8 p.m. Freeform
Mom Christy (Anna Faris) is the only one with absolutely no Valentine’s Day plans, romantic or otherwise, so Bonnie (Allison Janney) takes her on a mother-daughter date in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Rosa (Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz) must deal with a mother in mourning as they work and rework a crime scene to solve a difficult murder case with confusing evidence. Terry Crews and Andre Braugher also star in this new episode of the police comedy. 9 p.m. NBC
The Orville The science fiction parody offers a Valentine’s Day theme in this new episode. Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki and Jessica Szohr star. 9 p.m. Fox
Fam Irritated that Clem (Nina Dobrev) has been invading her privacy, Shannon (Odessa Adlon) plays a prank on her that doesn’t end well in this new episode. Tone Bell also stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Will & Grace Will (Eric McCormack) uses a mock trial in an attempt to repair the rift between Karen (Megan Mullally) and her stepdaughter (guest star Aya Cash). Also, Grace and Jack (Debra Messing, Sean Hayes) decide to go on a diet together, but changing their eating habits proves harder than they had expected. 9:30 p.m. NBC
The Other Two Chase (Case Walker) releases a beautiful, socially progressive music video that is very much about Cary (Drew Tarver), while Brooke (Heléne Yorke) begins her new job as her little brother’s personal assistant. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Top 14 Greatest Valentine’s Day Movies of All Time Having given much the same treatment to Christmas movies, Dean Cain hosts this special. “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Love Actually,” “Pretty Woman” and “The Notebook” are among the titles featured with clips. 8 p.m. KTLA
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Richard Branson; Trisha Yearwood performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mary J. Blige; Valentine’s Day makeovers with Jessica Mulroney; Jussie Smollett. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis; Sam Elliott (“The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot”); rock climber Alex Honnold. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Fallon; Lori Loughlin (“When Calls the Heart”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dr. Ruth Westheimer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Rebecca Romijn (“2019 American Rescue Dog Show”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real MAJOR. performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Answers to embarrassing questions; a painful skin condition; a clicking jaw; damage from fake nails. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Tichina Arnold; Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Cari Champion, Teddi Mellencamp, Julissa Bermudez, Mark L. Walberg, DeVon Franklin and Dan Cortese. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Donnie Wahlberg. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Family members are alarmed about about a woman after witnessing some of her odd behavior on social media. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ken Jeong (“Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho”); Rebel Wilson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Con men use dating sites and false identities to scam women out of money, jobs and their lives. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Chris Wilson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Aubrey Plaza; Jenny Zigrino. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kendall Jenner; Fred Armisen; Florida Georgia Line performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bradley Cooper; Pete Buttigieg; Jacques Torres. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Ben Affleck; Dane Cook; Bring Me the Horizon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ray Romano; D’Arcy Carden; Lukas Graham performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney; Stacey Abrams. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jason Blum; William Elliott Whitmore; Jeanine Mason. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
NHL Hockey The Kings host the Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
