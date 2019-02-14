Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'Mom' on CBS

By
Feb 13, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Thursday's TV highlights: 'Mom' on CBS
Allison Janney, left, and Anna Faris in a Valentine's Day episode of "Mom" on CBS. (Sonja Flemming / CBS)

SERIES

The Pacific: In The Wake of Captain Cook On the 250th anniversary of Cook’s expedition leaving Plymouth, Sam Neill visits Tahiti in the first of six episodes following the British explorer’s journey around the Pacific and hears from Tahitians about what Cook means to them today. 7 and 8 p.m. Ovation

Grey’s Anatomy Patients flood the hospital after gunfire breaks out at a parade in this new episode of the medical drama. Ellen Pompeo. 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham Gordon (Ben McKenzie, who also directs this new episode) puts together an unlikely team to protect the city from Eduardo Dorrance (guest star Shane West) and his Delta Force. Morena Baccarin, Erin Richards, Camren Bicondova and Robin Lord Taylor also star with guest star Sarah Schenkkan. 8 p.m. Fox

Siren Ryn (Eline Powell) tries to find an alternative to housing the newly arrived mermaids, since the dynamics within the pack are too volatile to make hiding them possible. 8 p.m. Freeform

Mom Christy (Anna Faris) is the only one with absolutely no Valentine’s Day plans, romantic or otherwise, so Bonnie (Allison Janney) takes her on a mother-daughter date in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Rosa (Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz) must deal with a mother in mourning as they work and rework a crime scene to solve a difficult murder case with confusing evidence. Terry Crews and Andre Braugher also star in this new episode of the police comedy. 9 p.m. NBC

The Orville The science fiction parody offers a Valentine’s Day theme in this new episode. Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki and Jessica Szohr star. 9 p.m. Fox

Fam Irritated that Clem (Nina Dobrev) has been invading her privacy, Shannon (Odessa Adlon) plays a prank on her that doesn’t end well in this new episode. Tone Bell also stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Will & Grace Will (Eric McCormack) uses a mock trial in an attempt to repair the rift between Karen (Megan Mullally) and her stepdaughter (guest star Aya Cash). Also, Grace and Jack (Debra Messing, Sean Hayes) decide to go on a diet together, but changing their eating habits proves harder than they had expected. 9:30 p.m. NBC

The Other Two Chase (Case Walker) releases a beautiful, socially progressive music video that is very much about Cary (Drew Tarver), while Brooke (Heléne Yorke) begins her new job as her little brother’s personal assistant. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

SPECIALS

The Top 14 Greatest Valentine’s Day Movies of All Time Having given much the same treatment to Christmas movies, Dean Cain hosts this special. “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Love Actually,” “Pretty Woman” and “The Notebook” are among the titles featured with clips. 8 p.m. KTLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Richard Branson; Trisha Yearwood performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mary J. Blige; Valentine’s Day makeovers with Jessica Mulroney; Jussie Smollett. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis; Sam Elliott (“The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot”); rock climber Alex Honnold. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Fallon; Lori Loughlin (“When Calls the Heart”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dr. Ruth Westheimer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Rebecca Romijn (“2019 American Rescue Dog Show”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real MAJOR. performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Answers to embarrassing questions; a painful skin condition; a clicking jaw; damage from fake nails. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Tichina Arnold; Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Cari Champion, Teddi Mellencamp, Julissa Bermudez, Mark L. Walberg, DeVon Franklin and Dan Cortese. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Donnie Wahlberg. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Family members are alarmed about about a woman after witnessing some of her odd behavior on social media. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ken Jeong (“Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho”); Rebel Wilson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Con men use dating sites and false identities to scam women out of money, jobs and their lives. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Chris Wilson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Aubrey Plaza; Jenny Zigrino. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kendall Jenner; Fred Armisen; Florida Georgia Line performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bradley Cooper; Pete Buttigieg; Jacques Torres. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Ben Affleck; Dane Cook; Bring Me the Horizon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ray Romano; D’Arcy Carden; Lukas Graham performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney; Stacey Abrams. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Jason Blum; William Elliott Whitmore; Jeanine Mason. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Kings host the Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

