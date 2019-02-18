Monday's TV highlights: 'Manifest' on NBC

SERIES
The Neighborhood Tina (Tichina Arnold) agrees to give Grover (Hank Greenspan) piano lessons and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) lands a job in retail sales, but neither has a first day that goes according to plan. Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Marcel Spears also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent The winner is crowned in the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC
Man With a Plan When Adam (Matt LeBlanc) sees a bully shove Emme (Hala Finley) his reaction is to urge Teddy (Matthew McCann) to retaliate and defend his kid sister, but that approach doesn’t sit well with Andi (Liza Snyder). Kevin Nealon and Stacy Keach also star with guest stars Swoosie Kurtz and Ron Funches. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Magnum P.I. After Magnum (Jay Hernandez) is kidnapped, he discovers that his ex (Jordana Brewster) is on the island and plans to steal a fortune in gold. Amy Hill and Perdita Weeks also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
The Passage Tensions are high with a viral on the loose as Guilder and Richards (James Le Gros, Vincent Piazza) mobilize a search party. Amy (Saniyya Sidney) tries to help, but Brad (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) doesn’t approve of her methods. Henry Ian Cusick and Jennifer Ferrin also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
POV In the new episode “Minding the Gap,” filmmaker Bing Liu tries to understand why he and his two friends ran away from home when they were younger. It is nominated for the documentary feature Oscar. 9 p.m. KOCE and 10 p.m. KPBS
I Am the Night Jay (Chris Pine) starts believing that the Hodel case is starting to fall apart when he gets a late-night phone call from Corinna (Connie Nielsen). India Eisley also stars. 9 and 10:05 p.m. TNT
Manifest When Griffin (guest star Marc Menchaca) plots to take the callings public Ben and Michaela (Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh) fear that would put the safety of the passengers in jeopardy in the season finale. Athena Karkanis, Luna Blaise and J.R. Ramirez also star with guest star Matt Long. 10 p.m. NBC
Elvis Goes There Elvis Mitchell joins filmmaker Sofia Coppola in Paris for an exploration of what makes the City of Light one of the most artistically influential places in the world. 10 p.m. Epix
The Other Two Chase (Case Walker) goes to a high school dance in this new episode. Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver also star. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
SPECIALS
Amy Klobuchar: CNN Town Hall Presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) takes questions in Manchester, N.H. Don Lemon hosts. 7 p.m. CNN
2019 American Rescue Dog Show In the conclusion of this two-night competition, the semifinalists compete in a final round to decide which of them deserves the crown as overall Best in Rescue. Judges include Bill Berloni, Debbie Gibson, Brandon McMillan, Mike Rowe and Lisa Vanderpump. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell are the hosts, with Ross Mathews and Larissa Wohl as co-hosts. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Presidents at War The conclusion of this two-part new special documents the experiences of Presidents Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Carter, Bush, Ford, Reagan and Eisenhower. 8 p.m. History
The Secret History of Air Force One This new special offers an inside look at the aircraft used to transport the U.S. president. 10 p.m. History
MOVIES
United Skates John Legend is an executive producer of this critically acclaimed 2018 documentary, from filmmakers Tina Brown and Dyana Winkler, which examines a largely unacknowledged African American subculture of roller skaters who are united in fighting the closing of roller rinks across the U.S. Featuring interviews with Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio and Vin Rock of Naughty by Nature. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Danny Glover; psychotherapist Jenn Mann; Vivien Lyra Blair (“Bird Box”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Lena Headey (“Fighting With My Family”); Avril Lavigne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mary J. Blige; Michael Strahan; Sara Haines. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Saniyya Sidney (“The Passage”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Talk Courteney Cox; Melody Thomas Scott. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Dr. Travis Stork; Kate Walsh (“The Umbrella Academy”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says her husband’s abusive behavior toward her and their kids has them turning their backs on him. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The cheapest and tastiest cuts of beef to buy and how to prepare them; extreme online shopping. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Karine Jean-Pierre, MoveOn.org. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Paul Shaffer; Wallows performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Tapper; Amy Sedaris; the Claypool Lennon Delirium. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mahershala Ali; Aaron Sorkin; Julia Michaels; Niall Horan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Tatiana Maslany; St. Paul and the Broken Bones performs; Jeff Friedl performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Mark-Paul Gosselaar; Parquet Courts performs; Rosa Salazar. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Boston Bruins visit the San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings host the Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
