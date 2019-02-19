Tuesday's TV highlights: 'black-ish' on ABC

SERIES
NCIS McGee (Sean Murray) goes back to his high school when the computer password he used as a teenager is linked to the murder of a Department of Defense contractor. Mark Harmon and David McCallum also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Lethal Weapon Cole (Seann William Scott) puts a strain on his relationship with Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) when he invites his former mentor (guest star Mykelti Williamson) to help with a case that hits close to home. Keesha Sharp and Maggie Lawson also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Comics Seth Meyers, Tig Notaro and Sarah Silverman learn about their family histories in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
FBI After an investigative journalist is murdered, agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) uncover information linking the suspect to past cases. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson and Akira Akbar as young Beth) takes a trip home to care for her mother (Phylicia Rashad), sparking an unexpected realization in this new episode of the time-shifting family drama. Sterling K. Brown also stars. 9 p.m. NBC
black-ish Working as an intern in Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) office, Junior (Marcus Scribner) makes waves in this new episode of the family comedy. Tracee Ellis Ross also stars. 9 p.m. ABC
The Gifted Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) can't access her powers when it matters most, leaving (Amy Acker) to take charge when they are pursued in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
American Masters Premiering during Black History Month, “Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me” profiles a true American superstar who broke new ground in entertainment as the civil rights movement gathered momentum across the United States. Never-before-seen photographs along with interviews with Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Lewis and others provide insight into Sammy Davis Jr.’s life and legacy. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
American Soul Don (Sinqua Walls) figures out a new creative way to score top talent for the show while Tessa (Iantha Richardson) goes to extremes to get the dancers into shape. Christopher Jefferson also stars. 9 p.m. BET
I Am Jazz Jazz’s boyfriend visits, and her friends have major concerns in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC
Splitting Up Together Lena (Jenna Fischer) admits that she has feelings again for Martin (Oliver Hudson) but is confused by his response in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Many Sides of Jane This absorbing documentary series ends its season with two new back-to-back episodes. 10 p.m. A&E
At Home With Amy Sedaris This surreal returns with Sedaris offering more twists on decorating, cooking, crafting and entertaining. This season’s guest lineup will include Rose Byrne, Matthew Broderick, Justin Theroux, Susan Sarandon, Ellie Kemper and Fred Armisen. 10 p.m. TRU
Project Blue Book Hynek (Aiden Gillen) is sent to investigate when a scoutmaster goes missing while he and his troop are watching a strange craft hovering over a wooded area where they are camping. Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney and Laura Mennell also star. 10:03 p.m. History
Miracle Workers God (Steve Buscemi) sends Sanjay (Karan Soni) to smite a non-believer, which shows Craig and Eliza (Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan) that they have their work cut out for them in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Financial advisor Winnie Sun; Keesha Sharp (“Lethal Weapon”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan America Ferrera (“How to Train Your Dragon: the Hidden World”); the winner of the Daytona 500. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Andrew McCabe (“The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Eva Marcille (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Seann William Scott. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Kelsey Grammer; Tim Tebow. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton; chef Wolfgang Puck; John Legend performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A trial lawyer says a murder case almost ruined his life; addiction to laxatives. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
SoCal Connected This new episode of the local newsmagazine takes a look at the emerging Jazz scene in Los Angeles. 8 p.m. KCET
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jake Gyllenhaal; Jennifer Carpenter; Walk the Moon performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew McCabe; Dan Levy; Sigrid performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden 50 Cent. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers America Ferrera; Desus Nice and the Kid Mero; Lauren Alaina performs; Jeff Friedl performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Daniel Radcliffe; Snail Mail performs; Michael Zegen. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP
