Friday's TV highlights: 'The Cool Kids' on Fox

SERIES
MacGyver The team works to recover the body of a pilot whose plane crashed while testing an experimental laser mapping system that MacGyver (Lucas Till) designed in this new episode of the adventure series. George Eads, Tristin Mays and Justin Hires also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist In the first of two new back-to-back episodes, Liz (Megan Boone) and Jennifer (guest star Fiona Dourif) search for a woman who may hold secret information about Red’s (James Spader) past, and Red mediates between two rival gangs in prison. Coy Stewart and Lusia Strus also guest star. Red’s trial begins in the second episode. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC
Fresh Off the Boat When Jessica (Constance Wu) declares herself “shadow principal” to find out what's going on at school she learns that Evan (Ian Chen) has been acting out and blames it on Eddie (Hudson Yang). Randall Park and Forrest Wheeler also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Speechless When Maya (Minnie Driver) insists on meeting Izzy (Kayla Maisonet), JJ (Micah Fowler) reluctantly arranges a game night for his family and girlfriend. Mason Cook, John Ross Bowie, Kyla Kenedy and Cedric Yarbrough also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Cool Kids After years of staying on the sidelines, Sid (Leslie Jordan) embarks on his first real same-sex relationship but runs into commitment issues with his new flame (guest star Jere Burns, “Justified”) in this new episode. Vicki Lawrence also stars with guest stars Lesley Ann Warren and Cooper Friedman. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 In this new episode, the top salesperson for a shady beauty company is murdered at “Mermaid Camp,” and McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and his team have plenty of suspects. 9 p.m. CBS
20/20 The new episode “The Deadly Ride” recalls the case of a former Uber driver who terrorized the city of Kalamazoo, Mich., for eight hours on Feb. 20, 2016, killing six people and seriously injuring two others. 9 p.m. ABC
Proven Innocent The team reopens the case of a rape victim (Tyla Abercrumbie) unjustly convicted of murder. Rachelle Lefevre stars. 9 p.m. Fox
American Masters The new episode “Charley Pride: I’m Just Me” profiles the country music star who grew up as a sharecropper’s son on a segregated farm in rural Mississippi, then moved on to a successful career as a Negro American League baseball player before finding phenomenal success as a pioneering musician. The episode includes commentary from Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, among others. Tanya Tucker narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE
Strike Back: Revolution A ruthless Rwandan drug lord (Chris Obi) gets his hands on the suitcase of nukes after a high-speed jungle ambush in Myanmar. Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata and Yasemin Kay Allen star in this new episode of the action series. 10 p.m. Cinemax
SPECIALS
Tone Bell: Can't Cancel This Atlanta native Tone Bell (“Fam”) is featured in his first stand-up special. 10 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Oscar preview; Al Roker. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Road to the Oscars; chef Wolfgang Puck. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister (“Page Six TV”); Michael Tammero; Marcellas Reynolds; Dulé Hill (“Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole”); Riley Smith (“Proven Innocent”); food critic Katie Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Rita Moreno (“One Day at a Time”); Oscar entertaining: Carson Kressley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View RBRM performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Foods that help drinkers get over hangovers; Stephen “tWitch” Boss. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A woman breaks a bone by blowing her nose; the doctors’ latest shot of health. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Author Thomas Lennon; chef Wolfgang Puck. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Men versus Women: Jason Lee, Gilles Marini, Matt Richards, Jordan Lloyd, Jillian Michaels, Tanika Ray. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Making a champagne tower; Joy Behar (“The View”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says her father forced her to do drugs so he could physically and sexually abuse her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes; 9-year-old rapper Dylan Gilmer, aka Young Dylan; Robyn performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The ex-wife of Kristoff St. John (“The Young and the Restless”) discusses his final days and sudden death. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week The end of the Russia investigation; U.S./North Korea summit: Molly Ball, Time magazine; Mark Mazzetti, the New York Times; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Real Time With Bill Maher Rep Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); author Bernard-Henri Lévy (“The Empire and the Five Kings: America's Abdication and the Fate of the World”); Donna Brazile; former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.); Rick Wilson. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is … With Elex Michaelson Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Areva Martin; Jai Rodriguez; Dan Schnur. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Legend performs; Hasan Minhaj. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Don Cheadle; Colin Quinn. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The San Antonio Spurs visit the Toronto Raptors, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Utah Jazz visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Calgary Flames, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Feb. 17 - 23, 2019, in PDF format