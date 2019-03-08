Friday's TV highlights: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ on CBS

SERIES
MacGyver MacGyver (Lucas Till) and the team are asked to solve a mystery when a man working inside a remote, ultra-secure international seed vault, locked from the inside, disappears. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot As a bomber wreaks havoc and terror, Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and his team search for clues. Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Ennis Esmer also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Fresh Off the Boat Eddie (Hudson Yang) leaves home after Jessica (Constance Wu) tells him he’s too immature to go on a trip to Taiwan. He moves into a new apartment with Horace (Jimmy O. Yang). 8 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri goes south in a new episode featuring Southern comfort food and specialties from South America. 8 p.m. Food Network
Speechless JJ (Micah Fowler) tries a new aide after he and Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) agree to spend a day apart in this new episode. Minnie Driver, Mason Cook, John Ross Bowie and Kyla Kenedy also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Cool Kids Hank and Margaret (David Alan Grier, Vicki Lawrence) mentor an awkward high school student (Jake Ryan) and help him decide whether to go to the prom. Martin Mull and Leslie Jordan also star. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 Danny and McGarrett (Scott Caan, Alex O’Loughlin) work as bodyguards for Danny’s high maintenance ex-mother-in-law (Joan Collins), a famous romance novelist he has never gotten along with, in this new episode of the police drama. 9 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist With Red (James Spader) plotting a way to secure his freedom, the task force delves into the unregulated world of cryptocurrency to stop an impending attack in this new episode. Megan Boone and Diego Klattenhoff also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Proven Innocent When Madeline (Rachelle Lefevre) takes on the case of a woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering her newborn child, Easy (Russell Hornsby) has a moral dilemma. 9 p.m. Fox
SPECIALS
Trailblazer Honors 2019 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Canadian author Margaret Atwood (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) are among those honored during this event, airing on International Women’s Day. Others recognized during this special include filmmaker Ava DuVernay and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke. 9 p.m. VH1 and LOGO
MOVIES
Wildling British actress Bel Powley stars as a teenager going through some eerie changes as she reaches maturity in director and co-writer Fritz Bohm’s deeply unsettling 2018 horror fantasy. Brad Dourif, Liv Tyler, James Le Gros and Collin Kelly-Sordelet also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Model Halima Aden, UNICEF. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America New Kids on the Block perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Rabbi Chaim Mintz; Dr. Drew Pinsky and Leeann Tweeden; author Christine Lusita (“The Right Fit Formula”); Nicole Suydam, Goodwill of Orange County; “Married to Medicine LA” cast members; veterinarian Courtney Campbell. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Charlie Hunnam (“Triple Frontier”); Jennifer Carpenter; New Kids on the Block perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Joey Fatone; Dr. Evan Antin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman (“Buddy vs. Duff”); Margo Martindale and Julie Hagerty. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week President Trump criticizes Democratic leaders for congressional investigations; Michael Cohen’s testimony; U.S./North Korea summit; trade talks with China; U.S. trade deficit: Jonathan Swan, Axios; Shawna Thomas, Vice News; Joshua Green, Bloomberg; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union; author Noah Rothman (“Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America”); Jonathan Alter; Mary Katharine Ham; Michael Steele. 10 p.m. and Midnight HBO
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Katie Porter (D-Irvine); John “Stuttering John” Melendez; attorney Jessica Levinson; Peter Van Voorhis. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cory Booker; Matt Ingebretson; Jake Weisman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Basketball Miami at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Minnesota at Maryland, 4 p.m. FS1; Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 6 p.m. ESPN2; WCC Tournament, Second Round: TBA versus Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m. SportsNet; WCC Tournament, Second Round: TBA versus Santa Clara, 8 p.m. SportsNet
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers host Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
NHL Hockey The Ducks host the Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
