Friday's TV highlights: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ on CBS

By
Mar 07, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Joan Collins, left, guest stars as Danny's (Scott Caan, right) high-maintainance ex-mother-in-law in a new episode of "Hawaii Five-0" on CBS. Alex O'Loughlin also stars. (CBS)

SERIES

MacGyver MacGyver (Lucas Till) and the team are asked to solve a mystery when a man working inside a remote, ultra-secure international seed vault, locked from the inside, disappears. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot As a bomber wreaks havoc and terror, Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and his team search for clues. Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Ennis Esmer also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Fresh Off the Boat Eddie (Hudson Yang) leaves home after Jessica (Constance Wu) tells him he’s too immature to go on a trip to Taiwan. He moves into a new apartment with Horace (Jimmy O. Yang). 8 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri goes south in a new episode featuring Southern comfort food and specialties from South America. 8 p.m. Food Network

Speechless JJ (Micah Fowler) tries a new aide after he and Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) agree to spend a day apart in this new episode. Minnie Driver, Mason Cook, John Ross Bowie and Kyla Kenedy also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Cool Kids Hank and Margaret (David Alan Grier, Vicki Lawrence) mentor an awkward high school student (Jake Ryan) and help him decide whether to go to the prom. Martin Mull and Leslie Jordan also star. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 Danny and McGarrett (Scott Caan, Alex O’Loughlin) work as bodyguards for Danny’s high maintenance ex-mother-in-law (Joan Collins), a famous romance novelist he has never gotten along with, in this new episode of the police drama. 9 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist With Red (James Spader) plotting a way to secure his freedom, the task force delves into the unregulated world of cryptocurrency to stop an impending attack in this new episode. Megan Boone and Diego Klattenhoff also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Proven Innocent When Madeline (Rachelle Lefevre) takes on the case of a woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering her newborn child, Easy (Russell Hornsby) has a moral dilemma. 9 p.m. Fox

SPECIALS

Trailblazer Honors 2019 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Canadian author Margaret Atwood (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) are among those honored during this event, airing on International Women’s Day. Others recognized during this special include filmmaker Ava DuVernay and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke. 9 p.m. VH1 and LOGO

MOVIES

Wildling British actress Bel Powley stars as a teenager going through some eerie changes as she reaches maturity in director and co-writer Fritz Bohm’s deeply unsettling 2018 horror fantasy. Brad Dourif, Liv Tyler, James Le Gros and Collin Kelly-Sordelet also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Model Halima Aden, UNICEF. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America New Kids on the Block perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Rabbi Chaim Mintz; Dr. Drew Pinsky and Leeann Tweeden; author Christine Lusita (“The Right Fit Formula”); Nicole Suydam, Goodwill of Orange County; “Married to Medicine LA” cast members; veterinarian Courtney Campbell. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Charlie Hunnam (“Triple Frontier”); Jennifer Carpenter; New Kids on the Block perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Joey Fatone; Dr. Evan Antin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman (“Buddy vs. Duff”); Margo Martindale and Julie Hagerty. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week President Trump criticizes Democratic leaders for congressional investigations; Michael Cohen’s testimony; U.S./North Korea summit; trade talks with China; U.S. trade deficit: Jonathan Swan, Axios; Shawna Thomas, Vice News; Joshua Green, Bloomberg; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union; author Noah Rothman (“Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America”); Jonathan Alter; Mary Katharine Ham; Michael Steele. 10 p.m. and Midnight HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Katie Porter (D-Irvine); John “Stuttering John” Melendez; attorney Jessica Levinson; Peter Van Voorhis. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cory Booker; Matt Ingebretson; Jake Weisman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Basketball Miami at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Minnesota at Maryland, 4 p.m. FS1; Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 6 p.m. ESPN2; WCC Tournament, Second Round: TBA versus Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m. SportsNet; WCC Tournament, Second Round: TBA versus Santa Clara, 8 p.m. SportsNet

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers host Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

NHL Hockey The Ducks host the Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

