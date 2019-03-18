Advertisement

Monday’s TV Highlights: ‘Black Lightning’ on the CW

By
Mar 17, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Cress Williams in the season finale of "Black Lightning" on the CW. (Josh Stringer / The CW)

SERIES

The Voice Blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC

American Idol Auditions from Los Angeles, New York, Louisville, Ky. and Denver. 8 p.m. ABC

Shadowhunters Isabelle (Emeraude Toubia) turns to her brother (Matthew Daddario) for help as she continues her crusade to uncover the truth about rumors of gross misconduct in the Clave’s prison for downworlders in a new episode. Dominic Sherwood, Harry Shum Jr. and Katherine McNamara also star with guest star Javier Muñoz. 8 p.m. Freeform

Man With a Plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) book a night in a hotel because Teddy (Matthew McCann) keeps sleeping in their bed. While they’re away, Kate (Grace Kaufman) is allowed to stay home alone but she doesn’t follow the rules. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Cress Williams stars in the conclusion of the two-part season finale of the action hero series. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Christine Adams also star. 9 p.m. CW

9-1-1 Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) tries to end her marriage once and for all, while Bobby (Peter Krause) meets Athena’s (Angela Bassett) parents for the first time. 9 p.m. Fox

POV Sibling filmmakers Elan and Jonathan Bogarin embark on an “archaeological dig” of their late grandmother’s New Jersey home in the whimsical documentary “306 Hollywood.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Spring Baking Championship Clinton Kelly (“The Chew”) welcomes 10 talented bakers who try to impress returning judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale with their baked treats as this culinary competition returns for a fifth season. 9 p.m. Food Network

Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) and the team represent a teenage boy (CJ Valleroy) who was raised in complete isolation and is on trial for murder after a shootout. 10 p.m. CBS

The Enemy Within Will (Morris Chestnut) and the team embark on a manhunt to find and stop a deadly international operative after information Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) got while in prison is linked to a planned attack on U.S. soil. 10 p.m. NBC

The Fix Robin Tunney (“The Mentalist”) stars as a prosecutor who goes into self-imposed seclusion after failing to make a murder case against a charismatic celebrity (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). Years later, she’s called back to work when the same star faces a similar accusation. Adam Rayner, Merrin Dungey, Marc Blucas, Breckin Meyer and Scott Cohen also star in this new series. Former prosecutor Marcia Clark is a producer and co-writer. 10 p.m. ABC

Punk The Ramones visit London in 1976 to discover a vibrant U.K. punk scene and the Sex Pistols embark on a disastrous U.S. tour and flame out in 1978 in Part 2 of 4 of this documentary series. 10 p.m. Epix

MOVIES

Private Screenings: Stanley Donen TCM devotes the night to musicals directed by Stanley Donen, beginning with his appearance on this series at 5 p.m. That’s followed at 6 by Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor in 1952’s “Singin’ in the Rain.” At 8 Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra star in 1942’s “On the Town” then at 10, Howard Keel and Jane Powell star in 1954’s “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney trains his lens on the psychology of fraud in this feature-length documentary, which chronicles the case of Elizabeth Holmes, who drummed up some A-list investors for a device she claimed could quickly and inexpensively diagnose illnesses from only pin-prick samples of blood. 9 p.m. HBO

Of Fathers and Sons Syrian director Talal Derki put himself in personal danger posing as a filmmaker who is sympathetic to jihadi ideology to gain access inside a radical Islamist family in northwestern Syria for this 2018 documentary. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author and former U.S. Atty. Preet Bharara. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Retired soccer player Kristine Lilly; psychotherapist Jenn Mann; Rob Lowe (“Mental Samurai”); Peter Krause (“9-1-1”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Christopher Meloni (“Happy”); Robin Givens (“Riverdale,” “Ambitions”); travel advice. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Attorney Marcia Clark. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real The Game (“Born 2 Rap”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Talk Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Married couples share secrets to long-term success; a wheelchair athlete performs daredevil stunts. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Gayle King; Adam Glassman (O, the Oprah Magazine); John Turturro; Tex-Mex goulash. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rob Lowe (“Mental Samurai”); Tig Notaro (“Instant Family”); Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show What goes into pizza cheese and dough; whether chicken-flavored products have real chicken in them. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ray Romano. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jordan Peele; Malcolm Gladwell; Marlon du Toit. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lupita Nyong’o; Vicky Ward; Spike Jonze; Karen O and Danger Mouse. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam Scott; Taron Egerton; Miles Kane performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Oscar Isaac; Winston Duke; Emily King performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Stephanie Beatriz; Talos; Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Kings host the Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

