Monday’s TV Highlights: ‘Black Lightning’ on the CW

SERIES
The Voice Blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC
American Idol Auditions from Los Angeles, New York, Louisville, Ky. and Denver. 8 p.m. ABC
Shadowhunters Isabelle (Emeraude Toubia) turns to her brother (Matthew Daddario) for help as she continues her crusade to uncover the truth about rumors of gross misconduct in the Clave’s prison for downworlders in a new episode. Dominic Sherwood, Harry Shum Jr. and Katherine McNamara also star with guest star Javier Muñoz. 8 p.m. Freeform
Man With a Plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) book a night in a hotel because Teddy (Matthew McCann) keeps sleeping in their bed. While they’re away, Kate (Grace Kaufman) is allowed to stay home alone but she doesn’t follow the rules. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning Cress Williams stars in the conclusion of the two-part season finale of the action hero series. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Christine Adams also star. 9 p.m. CW
9-1-1 Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) tries to end her marriage once and for all, while Bobby (Peter Krause) meets Athena’s (Angela Bassett) parents for the first time. 9 p.m. Fox
POV Sibling filmmakers Elan and Jonathan Bogarin embark on an “archaeological dig” of their late grandmother’s New Jersey home in the whimsical documentary “306 Hollywood.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Spring Baking Championship Clinton Kelly (“The Chew”) welcomes 10 talented bakers who try to impress returning judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale with their baked treats as this culinary competition returns for a fifth season. 9 p.m. Food Network
Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) and the team represent a teenage boy (CJ Valleroy) who was raised in complete isolation and is on trial for murder after a shootout. 10 p.m. CBS
The Enemy Within Will (Morris Chestnut) and the team embark on a manhunt to find and stop a deadly international operative after information Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) got while in prison is linked to a planned attack on U.S. soil. 10 p.m. NBC
The Fix Robin Tunney (“The Mentalist”) stars as a prosecutor who goes into self-imposed seclusion after failing to make a murder case against a charismatic celebrity (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). Years later, she’s called back to work when the same star faces a similar accusation. Adam Rayner, Merrin Dungey, Marc Blucas, Breckin Meyer and Scott Cohen also star in this new series. Former prosecutor Marcia Clark is a producer and co-writer. 10 p.m. ABC
Punk The Ramones visit London in 1976 to discover a vibrant U.K. punk scene and the Sex Pistols embark on a disastrous U.S. tour and flame out in 1978 in Part 2 of 4 of this documentary series. 10 p.m. Epix
MOVIES
Private Screenings: Stanley Donen TCM devotes the night to musicals directed by Stanley Donen, beginning with his appearance on this series at 5 p.m. That’s followed at 6 by Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor in 1952’s “Singin’ in the Rain.” At 8 Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra star in 1942’s “On the Town” then at 10, Howard Keel and Jane Powell star in 1954’s “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney trains his lens on the psychology of fraud in this feature-length documentary, which chronicles the case of Elizabeth Holmes, who drummed up some A-list investors for a device she claimed could quickly and inexpensively diagnose illnesses from only pin-prick samples of blood. 9 p.m. HBO
Of Fathers and Sons Syrian director Talal Derki put himself in personal danger posing as a filmmaker who is sympathetic to jihadi ideology to gain access inside a radical Islamist family in northwestern Syria for this 2018 documentary. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author and former U.S. Atty. Preet Bharara. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Retired soccer player Kristine Lilly; psychotherapist Jenn Mann; Rob Lowe (“Mental Samurai”); Peter Krause (“9-1-1”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Christopher Meloni (“Happy”); Robin Givens (“Riverdale,” “Ambitions”); travel advice. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Attorney Marcia Clark. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real The Game (“Born 2 Rap”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Talk Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Married couples share secrets to long-term success; a wheelchair athlete performs daredevil stunts. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Gayle King; Adam Glassman (O, the Oprah Magazine); John Turturro; Tex-Mex goulash. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rob Lowe (“Mental Samurai”); Tig Notaro (“Instant Family”); Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show What goes into pizza cheese and dough; whether chicken-flavored products have real chicken in them. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ray Romano. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jordan Peele; Malcolm Gladwell; Marlon du Toit. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lupita Nyong’o; Vicky Ward; Spike Jonze; Karen O and Danger Mouse. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam Scott; Taron Egerton; Miles Kane performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Oscar Isaac; Winston Duke; Emily King performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Stephanie Beatriz; Talos; Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings host the Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
