Friday’s TV Highlights: ‘The Cool Kids’ on Fox

SERIES
The Blacklist In the first of two new back-to-back stories, Red (James Spader) and the team search for a famous fugitive con man (guest star Stacy Keach). Megan Boone and Mozhan Mamo also star with guest stars Oded Fehr and Aida Turturro. A secret organization of assassins is the focus of the second episode. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC
Fresh Off the Boat Louis and Jessica (Randall Park, Constance Wu) are convinced that Grandma (Lucille Soong) is being scammed by an internet lothario in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Speechless The family embarks on one last adventure before J.J. (Micah Fowler) heads to college while Maya and Kenneth (Minnie Driver, Cedric Yarbrough) disagree over which one of them knows what’s best for J.J. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Cool Kids When Sid’s (Leslie Jordan) ex-wife (Jennifer Coolidge) visits, Sid’s new boyfriend (Jere Burns) becomes jealous of their close relationship. Also, Hank, Charlie and Margaret (David Alan Grier, Martin Mull and Vicki Lawrence) plan to attend a Fleetwood Mac concert. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rachel Bloom stars in the next-to-last episode of this innovative musical comedy series. 9 p.m. KTLA
20/20 This new episode of the newsmagazine series documents the case of a man who was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, then set free after spending less than eight years in prison. 9 p.m. ABC
Proven Innocent Madeline (Rachelle Lefevre) hits the road with a civil rights activist (guest star Jonell Kennedy) to seek justice for a death row inmate (guest star Coley Mustafa Speaks) convicted of killing a police officer. Riley Scott and Kelsey Grammer also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Great Performances This new production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” from London’s Donmar Warehouse revisits the classic tale about loyalty and the corrosive nature of power through an all-female lens. Phyllida Law (“The Iron Lady”) directs this staging, set in a women’s prison, with Harriet Walter leading the all-female cast as Brutus. Jackie Clune plays Caesar. 9 p.m. KOCE
Strike Back In the season finale, the team battles Pavel Kuragin (Alec Newman) and his Russian turncoats to secure keys to Soviet-era missiles thought to have been destroyed years ago. Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson and Jamie Bamber star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
MOVIES
Kin Filmmakers Jonathan and Josh Baker adapted their 2014 short film “Bag Man” into this 2018 science fiction crime drama, which stars Myles Truitt as a 14-year-old boy adopted in Detroit who stumbles across a mysterious high-tech weapon and later forges a strong bond with the biological son (Jack Reynor) of his adoptive father (Dennis Quaid). Zoe Kravtiz, Carrie Coon, James Franco and Michael B. Jordan also star. 8:15 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ben Platt performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sarah Sutherland; Clea DuVall; Bobby Bones; LOCASH performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Taraji P. Henson and Ann-Nakia Green (“The Best of Enemies”); Ava DuVernay and Blitz Bazawule (“The Burial of Kojo”); Jawn Murray; Lance Bass (“The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story”); voice actor Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”); Eli Young performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin Costner; Bethenny Frankel (“The Real Housewives of New York City”); Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Stephanie J. Block performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Birdman and Juvenile perform. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Strahan & Sara “Be More Chill” performance; author Mindy McKnight. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Colin Farrell, Finley Hobbins and Nico Parker. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Food critic Daym Drops takes a five-day, plant-based eating challenge; Reid Scott (“Veep”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Fallout from the Mueller probe; President Trump's renewed effort to repeal and replace Obamacare; the 2020 election: Hallie Jackson, NBC; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Eliana Johnson, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Real Time With Bill Maher Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.), former U.S. Atty. Preet Bharara; S.E. Cupp; Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.); Andrew Sullivan. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Ann Coulter; Stephanie Miller; filmmaker Alison Klayman (“The Brink”). (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament LSU versus Michigan State, 4 p.m. CBS; Auburn versus North Carolina, 4:15 p.m. TBS; Virginia Tech versus Duke, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Houston versus Kentucky, 6:45 p.m. TBS
2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament UCLA versus Connecticut, 4 p.m. ESPN; Arizona State versus Mississippi State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon State versus Louisville, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; South Dakota State versus Oregon, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7 p.m. SNLA
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Calgary Flames, 6 p.m. FS Prime
