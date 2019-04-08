What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Enemy Within’ on NBC

SERIES
The Voice The battles continue as the coaches enlist musicians Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn and Khalid to help prepare their artists for duets. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow When Hank (guest star Tom Wilson) commandeers the Waverider in 1973, the Legends are on the run in an RV after kidnapping the president. Nate, Zari, Nora and Gary (Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Courtney Ford and Adam Tsekhman) work together to find out what Hank is really up to. 8 p.m. CW
American Idol The remaining 10 contestants perform duets with celebrity partners. 8 p.m. ABC
Spring Baking Championship The seven bakers take canned biscuits and transform them into a refreshing spring dessert that’s flavored with lemonade, bourbon or sweet tea. Then Clinton Kelly challenges them to give a makeover to a classic Southern cake. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale judge their efforts. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Enemy Within When the FBI intercepts stolen NSA software intended for Tal, Keaton (Morris Chestnut) uses the technology as an opportunity to go on the offensive and sends Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) undercover. 10 p.m. NBC
The Fix Maya (Robin Tunney) gets surveillance footage of Jessica (Taylor Kalupa) from the night before her death in this new episode of the legal drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Set against the backdrop of a physician shortage and the increasingly serious opioid epidemic in rural America, “The Providers,” a new documentary from filmmakers Laura Green and Anna Moot-Levin, follows three healthcare professionals in northern New Mexico. 10 p.m. KOCE
Into the Badlands The Widow and Baron Chau (Emily Beecham, Eleanor Matsuura) face off to settle old scores. Elsewhere M.K. and Pilgrim (Aramis Knight, Bebou Ceewsay) expand their forces at the Monastery, while Sunny and Bajie (Daniel Wu, Nick Frost) encounter a new foe. 10 p.m. AMC
White Boy Filmmaker Shawn Rech turns to journalists, police officers, federal agents and hit men to get the facts in this new documentary about Richard Wershe Jr., who at 17 ran a cocaine operation in Detroit while working as an FBI informant. This story formed the basis for the 2018 true-crime feature “White Boy Rick,” which starred Matthew McConaughey. 9 p.m. Starz
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Travel safety Kevin Coffey; Tarek El-Moussa (“Flip or Flop”); John Bradley (“Game of Thrones”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hugh Jackman (“Missing Link”); Chrissy Metz. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC
The Talk NeNe Leakes; Kristine Johnson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman is in love with a severe epileptic who refuses to take his medication. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Author Chelsea Handler; Jodie Comer. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Egg yolks; hot dogs. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Inez Stepman. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan John Bradley. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Chrissy Metz; Juice Wrld performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bill Hader; Anna Chlumsky; Ally Brooke and Tyga perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kit Harington; Chelsea Clinton; Marina performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly DeWanda Wise; Blackberry Smoke performs; Lili Mirojnick. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Houston Astros, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. SNLA; the Angels host the Milwaukee Brewers, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Final: Virginia versus Texas Tech, 6 p.m. CBS
