What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk shows: ‘BlacKkKlansman’ and more

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of the Mueller Report: Katie Rogers, the New York Times; Ezra Klein, vox.com; Tim Naftali. Is it time for White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to step down? April Ryan, American Urban Radio Networks. The Mueller investigation: Katelyn Polantz. Viral video “What if Fox News covered Trump the way it covered Obama?”: Jay Rosen, NYU School of Journalism; author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”) (N) 8 a.m. CNN