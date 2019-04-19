What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk shows: ‘BlacKkKlansman’ and more

SERIES
Restaurant: Impossible Celebrity chef Robert Irvine returns in four new episodes of one of his signature TV shows, in which he rescues beleaguered eateries that are on the brink of complete financial collapse. 9 p.m. Food Network
MOVIES
The Ten Commandments Charlton Heston stars in director Cecil B. DeMille’s final film, the effects-laden 1956 biblical epic about the life of the Old Testament prophet Moses. Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter, Vincent Price and Edward G. Robinson also star. 7 p.m. ABC
BlacKkKlansman Director Spike Lee won an Oscar for co-writing the adapted screenplay for this 2018 crime drama that tells the incredible but true story of how a black police detective (John David Washington) infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan with the help of a white surrogate (Adam Driver). Topher Grace ( “That ’70s Show”) also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story Ginnifer Goodwin (“Once Upon a Time”) and newcomer Angela Fairley star in this fact-based 2019 drama, which chronicles the harrowing journey that a young black woman (Fairley) made through 30 foster homes and psychiatric facilities before the age of 18. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Easter Under Wraps “The Good Doctor’s” Fiona Gubelmann plays the marketing director of a family-owned chocolate company, who makes a romantic connection with the handsome head chocolatier (Brendan Penny), in this new TV movie. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
How High 2 This 2019 sequel to the 2001 cult comedy follows two young “potrepreneurs” (Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly) seeking financing for their munchies-delivery start-up company in Atlanta. Mike Epps and Mary Lynn Rajskub also star. 9 p.m. MTV
The Catcher Was a Spy “Ant-Man’s” Paul Rudd stars as Moe Berg, a 15-year Major League Baseball veteran who spied for the Allies against Nazi Germany, in this so-so 2018 bio-drama. Mark Strong, Sienna Miller, Jeff Daniels and Tom Wilkinson also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
My Mom’s Letter From Heaven A rebellious teenager changes her ways after finding a letter from her deceased mother in this 2019 drama, which is based on a true story. With Barry Watson (“7th Heaven”), Cindy Busby and Karen Holness. 10 p.m. Lifetime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper The Mueller Report Release: Attorney for President Trump Rudy Giuliani. The Mueller Report Release: Author former U.S. Atty. Preet Bharara Doing (“Justice: A Prosecutor's Thoughts on Crime, Punishment, and the Rule of Law”). The Mueller Report; 2020 elections: Presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio). Panel: Barbara Comstock; Jennifer Granholm; Scott Jennings; Symone Sanders. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Faith-based movies: Chrissy Metz (“Breakthrough”) and Bishop T.D. Jakes. Theater for kids: Jeff Daniels (“To Kill a Mockingbird”). Korean pop group BTS. Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). A choir whose members all have family members who have gone missing. Notre Dame fire: David Turecamo. The Mueller report. Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS The Mueller report: Defense atty. Robert S. Bennett ; John Yoo, Berkeley School of Law. The Russian view of the Mueller Report: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; Andrey Kortunoy. Earth Day and climate change: Bill McKibben. American middle class: Joseph Stiglitz. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). Author Sen. Mike Lee (R–Utah) (“Our Lost Declaration”). Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Author Robert Caro (“Working”). Authors panel: Lynne Olson (“Madame Fourcade’s Secret War”); Susan Page (“The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty”); Evan Thomas (“First: Sandra Day O’Connor”). (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Attorney for President Trump Rudy Giuliani. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). Panel: Jonah Goldberg, National Review; Hallie Jackson; Joshua Johnson, NPR; Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNB
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). The Mueller Report: Terry Moran; Pierre Thomas. Panel: Rick Klein; Stephanie Cutter; Sara Fagen; Ayesha Rascoe.(N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Jason Riley; Jane Harman; Gillian Turner; Bob Woodward, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of the Mueller Report: Katie Rogers, the New York Times; Ezra Klein, vox.com; Tim Naftali. Is it time for White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to step down? April Ryan, American Urban Radio Networks. The Mueller investigation: Katelyn Polantz. Viral video “What if Fox News covered Trump the way it covered Obama?”: Jay Rosen, NYU School of Journalism; author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”) (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Beverly Hallberg, District Media Group; Buck Sexton; Richard Fowler; Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School; Guy Benson; Sara Fischer, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Cyber criminal Evgeniy Bogachev; the overuse of antibiotics; the stone statues of Easter Island. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Hockey The Dallas Stars play the Nashville Predators, noon NBC; the Winnipeg Jets battle the St. Louis Blues, 4 p.m. NBC Sports Network; the Carolina Hurricanes face the Washington Capitals, 5 p.m. NBC
Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Brooklyn Nets, noon TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the San Antonio Spurs, 2:30 p.m. TNT; the Milwaukee Bucks meet the Detroit Pistons, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Houston Rockets challenge the Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer Atlanta United welcomes FC Dallas, 1 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Dodgers battle the Milwaukee Brewers, 4 p.m. FS1 and SportsNet LA; the Angles host the Seattle Mariners, 6 p.m. FSN
