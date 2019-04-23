What’s on TV Tuesday: 'The Code' on CBS and more

1969 This new six-part docudrama looks back at the chaotic summer of the moon landing, the Woodstock musical festival, the birth of the gay rights movement in the Stonewall Uprising and FBI clashes with black activists. Interviews with people involved in the 1969 moon landing, including software engineer Margaret Hamilton, mathematicians Katherine Johnson and Christine Darden, astronauts Michael Collins and Charlie Duke, and flight director Gerry Griffin. 10 p.m. ABC