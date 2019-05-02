What’s on TV Thursday: ‘iZombie’ on the CW

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Kripke (John Ross Bowie) has proof that Dr. Pemberton (guest star Sean Astin) plagiarized his thesis in college, and Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik) aren’t sure how to handle it. Kal Penn also guest stars with series regulars Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Jonah (Ben Feldman) spearheads Cloud 9’s green initiative, but his co-workers are apathetic. America Ferrera, Mark McKinney and Lauren Ash also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
iZombie The cult hit zombie-rom-com-drama launches its fifth and final season with Liv (Rose McIver) facing one of the hardest challenges of her crime-solving career: investigating a murder case with no body and no way to gain her usual special insights. Malcolm Goodwin and David Anders also star. 8 p.m. CW
Grey’s Anatomy A crossover event with “Station 19” opens with Maggie (Kelly McCreary) treating a member of the firehouse team. Also, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has to make a tough call that could put her career in jeopardy. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George and Boris Kodjoe guest star in their “Station 19” series roles. 8 p.m. ABC
On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us The documentary miniseries concludes with two new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. HBO
A.P. Bio After a video of Jack (Glenn Howerton) falling off a stage goes viral, he tries to rebound from this public shaming by creating a viral video of his own. Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Mary Sohn also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Station 19 The team is on edge and facing an uncertain future in the aftermath of a deadly blaze inside a coffee beanery, which sent a beloved member of the crew to Grey Sloan in grave condition. Brett Tucker guest stars, along with Kelly McCreary and Jake Borelli in their regular “Grey’s Anatomy” roles as the crossover event concludes. 9 p.m. ABC
Abby’s James (Leonard Ouzts) is offered a new position at work, but he’s hesitant to accept it. Natalie Morales, Nelson Franklin, Neil Flynn and Jessica Chaffin also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. NBC
For the People Allison (Jasmin Savoy Brown) defends a man arrested for selling illegal cigarettes and is determined to get him released without bail in this new episode of the courtroom drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Beat Bobby Flay Comics Tony Rock and Alex Guarnaschelli heckle chef Flay in his own kitchen in this new episode of the cooking competition. 10 p.m. Food Network
The American Farm In the new episode “Chasing the Dream” it’s midsummer and, with winter wheat ready to harvest, it’s the year’s first opportunity for a payday. 10:03 p.m. History
Tacoma FD The fire department braces for a night of full moon rescue calls in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Eugene Cordero and Hassie Harrison star. 10:30 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
2019 Miss USA Nick and Vanessa Lachey co-host this year’s edition from the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno. 8 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Ali Stroker. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chrissy Teigen; Kate McKinnon; Emily Lynne; Kentucky Derby; the cast of “Beetlejuice” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ryan Reynolds. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Diane Sawyer; Nicholas Hoult (“Tolkien”); “Truth or Tale: The Anniversary Edition.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Alan Dershowitz. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”); the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s LUZIA performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Jonathan Lipnicki (“Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Throwing money away by not storing food right away; foods that need to be refrigerated. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Tracy Morgan. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Kiefer Sutherland performs; Gerrad Hall. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Nancy Grace. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A conversation with a self-admitted homeless drug addict continues. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton (“Poms”); John Bradley (“Game of Thrones”); the Billboard Music Awards. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The family whose story was told in “Small Sacrifices”; an interview with Gypsy Rose Blanchard. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Charlize Theron. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
StarTalk “Weird Al” Yankovic. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic
Conan Kevin Nealon. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ryan Reynolds; Rosie Huntington-Whiteley; Protoje. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Cuomo; Nicholas Hoult; Lily Collins; James Taylor. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Tom Brady; “Game of Thrones” co-creators/showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
StarTalk Patricia Cornwell. (N) midnight National Geographic
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Faris; Shaggy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Adam Sandler; Will Hurd; Valerie Franco with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Anna Chlumsky; Robert DeLong performs; King Keraun. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the San Jose Sharks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5:10 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
