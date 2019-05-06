What's on TV Monday: ‘Independent Lens: Out of State’ on PBS

SERIES
Jeopardy! 22-time champion James Holzhauer, who has won over $1.6 million, will have to wait two weeks before he can run up his score again as the venerable quiz show’s annual Teachers Tournament starts tonight. Melissa Okey, an elementary school teacher from Panorama City, is among the educators in the competition. Alex Trebek hosts. 7 p.m. ABC
The Voice The top 13 artists compete for a spot in the eight semifinals. Competitors will perform songs selected by fans via the Suggest-A-Song feature in “The Voice” app. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Constantine (Matt Ryan) is missing and the team does all they can to find him in this new episode. Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Amy Louise Pemberton and Dominic Purcell also star. 8 p.m. CW
The Resident Desperate to find a way to save the hospital, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) ponders selling it to a conglomerate, although Kit (Jane Leeves) tries to convince him the negatives would outweigh the positives in the second season finale of the medical drama. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Manish Dayal also star with guest stars Corbin Bernsen and Julianna Guill. 8 p.m. Fox
Shadowhunters Alec (Matthew Daddario) desperately tries to help Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) while Clary (Katherine McNamara) hatches a plan that could unite Shadowhunters and Downworlders as this dark fantasy series wraps up its run with a two-and-a-half-hour finale. Luke Baines also stars. 8 p.m. Freeform
When Calls the Heart Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) confronts Nathan (Kevin McGarry) about his parenting style in this new episode of the family drama. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Hostile Planet In “Deserts: Into the Furnace,” the first of two new episodes, host Bear Grylls hosts a look at the resilience of animals surviving in extreme habitats. Then, in “Polar,” the season finale, the focus is on polar bears, penguins and Arctic wolves. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic
Man With a Plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) notice the effect Lowell’s (Matt Cook) relationship with her sister (guest star Jessica St. Clair) is having on him, and it’s not pretty. Kevin Nealon and Kali Rocha also star in the season finale. 8:30 p.m. CBS
The Code When two Marines are accidentally killed in a weapons test, Abe and Harper (Luke Mitchell, Phillipa Soo) square off against Trey (Ato Essandoh) as prosecution and defense for the soldier who is accused of tampering with the weapons system in this new episode of the military legal drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Spring Baking Championship “Mother’s Day Party” is the theme for the Season 5 finale, in which the three remaining bakers tasked with making baked items to be served during cocktail hour, then create cakes that showcase Mother’s Day gifts, such as an edible box filled with candy. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale are the judges and Clinton Kelly hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network
Chernobyl Plant workers and firefighters put their lives on the line to control a catastrophic April 1986 explosion at a Soviet nuclear power plant in the premiere of this new historical drama. Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson star. 9 p.m. HBO
The Enemy Within A sophisticated terrorist operative evades FBI custody and flees to the Swiss embassy in this new episode of the action drama. Jennifer Carpenter, Morris Chestnut, Raza Jaffrey and Kelli Garner star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Fix The police assign a security detail to Maya (Robin Tunney) after the case takes a dangerous turn in this new episode of the courtroom drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Filmmaker Ciara Lacy explores the story of two Native Hawaiian prison inmates shipped off to the mainland United States to serve their sentences at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Ariz. 10 p.m. KOCE
Into the Badlands This unconventional yet weirdly compelling martial arts action drama wraps up its story in a series finale where Sunny, the Widow and Bajie (Daniel Wu, Emily Beecham, Nick Frost) lead a unified charge against Pilgrim (Babou Ceesay), who’s making a final effort to get complete control of the Badlands. Aramis Knight, Orla Brady and Ally Ioannides also star. 10 p.m. AMC
Gentleman Jack Lister (Suranne Jones) confides her hopes for a future with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) to her aunt (Gemma Jones) while the Rawson brothers (Shaun Dooley, Vincent Franklin) try to outmaneuver Lister in the coal business in this new episode of the lighthearted period drama. 10 p.m. HBO
State of the Union Stephen Frears (“The Queen”) directs this new 10-part short-form dramedy from writer Nick Hornby that airs a 10-minute episode each weeknight over the next two weeks. Filmed in London, the show follows a couple (Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd) who meet up in a pub each week before their marriage counseling session. 10 p.m. Sundance
SPECIALS
The Bachelorette Host Chris Harrison revisits some of the most memorable dates and unforgettable moments in the special episode. 8 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Carmen Balber, Consumer Watchdog; Nancy Davis, Race to Erase MS; Darren Franich, Entertainment Weekly; preventative medicine physician Dr. Michael Crupain; chef Jet Tila. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”); the new Miss USA. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Wrestler Paige (“Fighting With My Family”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC
The Talk The annual Daytime Emmy after-party. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Teenager accuses her mother, father, sister and stepfather of abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julie Bowen (“Girl Code”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A pork and bacon buyers’ guide; a teen’s brain resets and wipes out her memories when she sleeps. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé April Ryan. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Martin Short. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Smith; Laurie Metcalf; Phil Hanley. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Charlize Theron; Seth Rogen. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Keri Russell; Ana Gasteyer; Alex Brightman; Philip “Fish” Fisher performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Pam Grier; Ex Hex performs; Sarah Goldberg. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics, 4 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. TNT
Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
NHL Hockey Conference Semifinal: Teams TBA, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
