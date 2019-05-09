Advertisement

What's on TV Thursday: ‘Life in Pieces’ on CBS

May 08, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Betsy Brandt, left, James Brolin and Dan Bakkedahl in a new episode of the extended-family comedy "Life in Pieces" on CBS. (Cliff Lipson / CBS)

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Leonard’s (Johnny Galecki) mother (Christine Baranski) comes to visit and she’s genuinely kind to him in this new episode of the smart comedy. Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Dina (Lauren Ash) plays the bad guy when corporate forces Amy (America Ferrera) to cut everyone’s hours. Also, Jonah (Ben Feldman) and the other employees play an elaborate game of laser tag with the store’s new scanners in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC A second new episode follows at 8:30.

Paradise Hotel Based on an international TV series, this new unscripted reality competition puts a group of singles in a beautiful and very exclusive tropical resort where they can enjoy sun, fun and romance, but each week they vote out one of their number to make room for a newcomer. Kristin Cavallari hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

Mom Christy (Anna Faris) has her sober birthday dampened by the news that Nora (recurring guest star Yvette Nicole Brown), her AA sponsor, is moving out of town in the season finale. Also, Bonnie and Adam (Allison Janney, William Fichtner) have an argument that leads to a rash decision. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star with guest star Rick Overton. 9 p.m. CBS

Brooklyn Nine-Nine In order to distract Terry (Terry Crews) from the stress of his upcoming exam, Jake (Andy Samberg), Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) and the squad decide to hold the annual Halloween Heist on a new date, Cinco de Mayo. Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller also star. 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is unable to cope and begins to push everyone away, including Max (Casey Deidrick), so Jess (Brooke Markham) has a heart-to-heart with Murphy. 9 p.m. CW

Project Runway The designers will be creating over-the-top looks inspired by the movie “Rocketman,” which tells the life story of Elton John in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo

Life in Pieces After Tim (Dan Bakkedahl) has a heart attack, he becomes clingy, which annoys the entire family. Also, Greg and Jen (Colin Hanks, Zoe Lister-Jones) agree to keep their baby's gender a secret in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Abby’s Abby and Bill (Natalie Morales, Nelson Franklin) hire a repairman to fix the broken soda gun that Fred (Neil Flynn) installed in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. NBC

For the People Sandra and Kate’s (Britt Robertson, Susannah Flood) friendship is tested when they become courtroom adversaries in a high-profile bank robbery case in this new episode of the legal drama. Jasmin Savoy Brown, Wesam Keesh, Anna Deavere Smith and Ben Rappaport also star. 10 p.m. ABC

The American Farm September arrives and the fall harvest begins as two farmers face life-or-death struggles with their livestock, while a third races to get a crop harvested and help a neighbor in trouble. 10:03 p.m. History

Klepper Jordan Klepper trains with a group of Iraq veterans in Killeen, Texas, who put on wrestling shows in order to cope with their PTSD in the premiere of this new humorous documentary series. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Katie Couric; film director David Gelb. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rita Ora and Kygo perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sherman Oaks teacher Joseph Zeccola; Priyanka Chopra; Loni Love (“The Real”); Jake and Jazz Smollett (“Living by Design”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Keanu Reeves (“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”); Mena Massoud (“Aladdin”); Moroccan chicken. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Dr. Jennifer Ashton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Lorraine Toussaint (“The Village”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Doing private things in front of a partner; weight loss; avoiding cavities; cauliflower bread. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara 50 Cent; Omari Hardwick; Naturi Naughton; Lela Loren. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Johnny Galecki; Janee Bolden. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve A singing waitress gets the surprise of a lifetime. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A bank robber’s death tore his family apart; they meet for the first time in five years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show George Clooney (“Catch-22”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Jan Broberg discusses being abducted and raped by a family friend with her parents in the know. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Mark Jonathan Harris, Deborah Oppenheimer. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

StarTalk Director Darren Aronofsky (“Mother!”). (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic

Conan Sam Richardson; Rose Matafeo. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Anna Chlumsky; Tony Hale; Reid Scott; Timothy Simons; Matt Walsh; Kevin Dunn. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Tom Holland; Jake Gyllenhaal; Zendaya; Cobie Smulders; Jacob Batalon; Vampire Weekend performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

StarTalk Science educator Bill Nye. (N) midnight National Geographic

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anne Hathaway; Rebel Wilson; Andy Sandford. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Dr. Ruth Westheimer; Philip “Fish” Fisher performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Katie Nolan; Haelos performs; Diarra Kilpatrick. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Washington Nationals, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. NBCSP.

