What's on TV Thursday: ‘Life in Pieces’ on CBS

The Big Bang Theory Leonard’s (Johnny Galecki) mother (Christine Baranski) comes to visit and she’s genuinely kind to him in this new episode of the smart comedy. Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Dina (Lauren Ash) plays the bad guy when corporate forces Amy (America Ferrera) to cut everyone’s hours. Also, Jonah (Ben Feldman) and the other employees play an elaborate game of laser tag with the store’s new scanners in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC A second new episode follows at 8:30.
Paradise Hotel Based on an international TV series, this new unscripted reality competition puts a group of singles in a beautiful and very exclusive tropical resort where they can enjoy sun, fun and romance, but each week they vote out one of their number to make room for a newcomer. Kristin Cavallari hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
Mom Christy (Anna Faris) has her sober birthday dampened by the news that Nora (recurring guest star Yvette Nicole Brown), her AA sponsor, is moving out of town in the season finale. Also, Bonnie and Adam (Allison Janney, William Fichtner) have an argument that leads to a rash decision. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star with guest star Rick Overton. 9 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine In order to distract Terry (Terry Crews) from the stress of his upcoming exam, Jake (Andy Samberg), Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) and the squad decide to hold the annual Halloween Heist on a new date, Cinco de Mayo. Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller also star. 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is unable to cope and begins to push everyone away, including Max (Casey Deidrick), so Jess (Brooke Markham) has a heart-to-heart with Murphy. 9 p.m. CW
Project Runway The designers will be creating over-the-top looks inspired by the movie “Rocketman,” which tells the life story of Elton John in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo
Life in Pieces After Tim (Dan Bakkedahl) has a heart attack, he becomes clingy, which annoys the entire family. Also, Greg and Jen (Colin Hanks, Zoe Lister-Jones) agree to keep their baby's gender a secret in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Abby’s Abby and Bill (Natalie Morales, Nelson Franklin) hire a repairman to fix the broken soda gun that Fred (Neil Flynn) installed in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. NBC
For the People Sandra and Kate’s (Britt Robertson, Susannah Flood) friendship is tested when they become courtroom adversaries in a high-profile bank robbery case in this new episode of the legal drama. Jasmin Savoy Brown, Wesam Keesh, Anna Deavere Smith and Ben Rappaport also star. 10 p.m. ABC
The American Farm September arrives and the fall harvest begins as two farmers face life-or-death struggles with their livestock, while a third races to get a crop harvested and help a neighbor in trouble. 10:03 p.m. History
Klepper Jordan Klepper trains with a group of Iraq veterans in Killeen, Texas, who put on wrestling shows in order to cope with their PTSD in the premiere of this new humorous documentary series. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
CBS This Morning Katie Couric; film director David Gelb. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rita Ora and Kygo perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sherman Oaks teacher Joseph Zeccola; Priyanka Chopra; Loni Love (“The Real”); Jake and Jazz Smollett (“Living by Design”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Keanu Reeves (“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”); Mena Massoud (“Aladdin”); Moroccan chicken. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Dr. Jennifer Ashton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Lorraine Toussaint (“The Village”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Doing private things in front of a partner; weight loss; avoiding cavities; cauliflower bread. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara 50 Cent; Omari Hardwick; Naturi Naughton; Lela Loren. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Johnny Galecki; Janee Bolden. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A singing waitress gets the surprise of a lifetime. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A bank robber’s death tore his family apart; they meet for the first time in five years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show George Clooney (“Catch-22”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Jan Broberg discusses being abducted and raped by a family friend with her parents in the know. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Mark Jonathan Harris, Deborah Oppenheimer. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
StarTalk Director Darren Aronofsky (“Mother!”). (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic
Conan Sam Richardson; Rose Matafeo. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Anna Chlumsky; Tony Hale; Reid Scott; Timothy Simons; Matt Walsh; Kevin Dunn. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Tom Holland; Jake Gyllenhaal; Zendaya; Cobie Smulders; Jacob Batalon; Vampire Weekend performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
StarTalk Science educator Bill Nye. (N) midnight National Geographic
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anne Hathaway; Rebel Wilson; Andy Sandford. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Dr. Ruth Westheimer; Philip “Fish” Fisher performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Katie Nolan; Haelos performs; Diarra Kilpatrick. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Baseball The Angels visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Washington Nationals, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. NBCSP.
