What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk shows: ‘The Son’ on AMC

SERIES
The Kitchen The season premiere of this home cooking series celebrates Mother's Day with recipes for grilled lamb chops and vegetable skewers; crispy salmon with smashed sweet potatoes; a sweet parfait and a Mediterranean herb garden that makes a nice gift. 11 a.m. Food Network
Saturday Night Live Two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson makes her debut as host with musical guests the Jonas Brothers. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Ransom When Eric (Luke Roberts) and his new girlfriend, Kate (Natalie Brown), attend a gala at the American Embassy in Bogotá, they become entangled in an assassination attempt and Kate becomes the prime suspect. 9 p.m. CBS
The Son Young Eli (Jacob Lofland) and the Comanches struggle to survive a dangerous journey in 1852. And in 1915, Eli and Pete (Pierce Brosnan, Henry Garrett) are forced to work together to deal with a new enemy. 9 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
My Dad Wrote a Porno Inspired by a British comedy podcast of the same title, this one-hour special filmed before an audience at the Roundhouse Theatre in London features host Jamie Morton reading a “lost chapter” from “Belinda Blinked,” a terrible erotic novel his father wrote under the pen name “Rocky Flintstone.” Running commentary is provided by Morton’s two cohosts, James Cooper and Alice Levine. 10 p.m. HBO
Meghan & Harry: It’s a Boy The newest member of the British royal family (Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor) is introduced in this new special. 10 p.m. TLC
MOVIES
Night School Malcolm D. Lee’s 2018 comedy stars Kevin Hart as an out-of-work salesman who needs to get a GED and takes classes taught by an unorthodox instructor (Tiffany Haddish), who tries to help him with his concentration issues. Taran Killam, Ben Schwartz, Rob Riggle, Romany Malco, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Keith David co-star. 8 p.m. HBO
Homekilling Queen A beautiful but deranged student (Kaitlyn Bernard) would kill to be Homecoming Queen at her school, an obsession shared by her mother (Ashley Jones), in this new thriller. Kayleigh Shikanai and Krista Bridges costar. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A Feeling of Home The host (Jonna Walsh) of a New England web series is called home to Texas to help her father (Robby Benson) on the family ranch. She’s surprised to find an old flame (Nathan Parsons, “Roswell, New Mexico”) working as her dad’s ranch manager. Mary-Margaret Humes also stars in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Adrift Based on a true story, this 2018 romantic survival drama stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin as a young couple whose intimate cruise in a small boat is beset by a hurricane that leaves them stranded in the disabled vessel in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. 9 p.m. Showtime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper 2020 election: Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Panel: Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.); Jennifer Granholm; Rick Santorum; former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake (D-Baltimore).(N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Howard Stern; Alex Trebek (“Jeopardy!”); Measles; the Central Park Five and filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”); author Admiral William McRaven (U.S. Navy, ret.) (“Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations”). (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Breaking up Facebook: Christopher Hughes, co-founder Facebook. U.S. and China deal; nuclear crisis in North Korea; the Iran deal: Author Bill Burns (“The Back Channel: A Memoir of American Diplomacy and the Case for Its Renewal”); Richard Haass; Paula Dobriansky. Global economics: Raghuram Rajan. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.). Former Sec. of Defense Robert Gates. Former Sec. of the Treasury Hank Paulson. Panel: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; David Nakamura, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos The conflict between the White House and Congress of investigations; foreign policy: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). On the campaign trail in South Carolina with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Panel: Chris Christie, Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D-Chicago); Maggie Haberman, New York Times; Seung Min Kim, Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). Author and philanthropist Howard Buffett (“Our 50 State Border Crisis”). Panel: Josh Holmes; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Kristen Soltis Anderson, Washington Examiner, Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Chelsea Manning. Court cases against alleged government leakers: Betsy Reed, the Intercept. The big story of the Trump presidency: Carl Bernstein. Coverage of the Constitutional crisis; two months without a White House press briefing; tariffs: Catherine Rampell, the Washington Post; Julian Zelizer. Democratic lawmakers on Fox News: Jess McIntosh. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Gillian Turner; Gayle Trotter; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Brit Hume; Frank Luntz; Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.). (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes The price of generic drugs; an innovative program for victims of violence; artist Mark Bradford. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
MLS Soccer The New York City FC visit the LA Galaxy, 1 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Baltimore Orioles, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Washington Nationals, 6 p.m. CW and SportsNet LA
NHL Hockey Playoffs: The St. Louis Blues visit the San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m. NBC
