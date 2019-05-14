Advertisement

What's on TV Tuesday: ‘FBI’ on CBS

By
May 13, 2019 | 8:00 PM
What's on TV Tuesday: ‘FBI’ on CBS
Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki in the season finale of "FBI" on CBS. (Michael Parmelee / CBS)

SERIES

NCIS The team investigates the killing of a Marine sergeant who was hailed as a war hero. Mark Harmon and David McCallum star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

The Village The neighborhood’s residents face their fears while supporting Ava (Moran Atias) on the day of her immigration hearing. Daren Kagasoff, Grace Van Dien, Warren Christie and Michaela McManus also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash In the season finale of the superhero adventure, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) squares against Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh), his oldest, and quite possibly most formidable, nemesis. Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes and Danielle Panabaker also star. 8 p.m. CW

American Housewife With the kids away at the school dance, Katie and Greg (Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader) look forward to a romantic evening alone in this new episode of the family comedy. Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters and Meg Donnelly also star. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef: Junior Edition The top eight pair up to prepare a dish with corn that’s creative and delicious. 8 p.m. Fox

The Bold Type The email hack at Scarlet magazine reminds Jane, Kat and Sutton (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy) of how they met four years ago. Melora Hardin and Sam Page also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Kids Are Alright Peggy (Mary McCormack) is worried to learn that donations are down at their church, which could mean cutbacks at a nursing home where she is secretly housing a close relative. Jojo Nwoko guest stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

FBI A woman with information about the death of Maggie’s (Missy Peregrym) husband is abducted. The investigation by OA (Zeeko Zaki) uncovers a criminal operation larger than anyone had imagined. Sela Ward also stars in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS

Chopped Martha Stewart joins the judging table for an episode featuring garden goodies. 9 p.m. Food Network

Bless This Mess Rio and Mike (Lake Bell, Dax Shepard) must come up with ways to make money to afford a new water heater, so Mike tries to sell their chickens’ eggs at the farmers market. JT Neal, Pam Grier and Ed Begley Jr. also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans After he and his team track a deadly underground spy network to war-torn South Ossetia, Pride (Scott Bakula) lands in danger when he becomes separated from his agents in the season finale. Lucas Black and Vanessa Ferlito also stars. 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam With the medical options narrowing, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) tries to come up with a creative way to help Max (Ryan Eggold) in the season finale of the medical drama. Jocko Sims and Anupam Kher also star, with guest stars Margot Bingham, Lisa O’Hare and Dierdre Friel. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new documentary “One Day in Gaza” chronicles in detail the mass protests on the Israel-Gaza border. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Fosse/Verdon As Bob (Sam Rockwell) is pulled among multiple projects, he and Gwen (Michelle Williams) begin rehearsals for “Chicago” in this new episode of the biographical drama. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

What's My Name: Muhammad Ali Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) is director of this engrossing new two-part sports documentary — running tonight in its entirety — that chronicles the life and career of one the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Part 1 recalls the early boxing career of Cassius Clay, including his gold medal win at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, his conversion to Islam and his refusing induction into the military. In Part 2, Ali becomes the first three-time heavyweight champion of the world. 8 and 9:24 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Jim Sciutto. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Jayson Greene. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Anthony Anderson; Pete Holmes. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nail melanoma: Dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra; Flo Rida, Nelly, and TLC; Rita Wilson; David J. Peterson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jessica Alba (“L.A.’s Finest”); Shaggy performs; behind the scenes of Broadway’s “King Kong.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Musician Moby (“Then It Fell Apart”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Yvette Nicole Brown; Mark Dacascos (“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors A microwave explodes with urine at a fast-food store; a woman calls 911 for alcohol. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP; 1 p.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara CCH Pounder; CC Sabathia. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Jon Cryer; Nischelle Turner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve T.J. Barnes, Carolina Panthers and Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man is eager to meet his beautiful online girlfriend and has spent more than $150,000 on her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Octavia Spencer (“Ma”); 9-year-old drummer Yoyoka Soma. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Reopening Natalie Wood’s case; the son of a surgeon suspected of killing the “Black Dahlia.” (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeff Daniels; Maluma talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil; Pete Holmes. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lily Collins; Charles Melton; NCT 127 performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Hader; Kathryn Newton; Johnny Radelat. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Nate Corddry; Rayland Baxter performs; Griffin Newman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Minnesota Twins, 4:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

NHL Hockey playoffs: The Boston Bruins visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball playoffs: The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m. ESPN

Advertisement

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of May 12 - 18, 2019, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement