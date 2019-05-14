What's on TV Tuesday: ‘FBI’ on CBS

SERIES
NCIS The team investigates the killing of a Marine sergeant who was hailed as a war hero. Mark Harmon and David McCallum star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Village The neighborhood’s residents face their fears while supporting Ava (Moran Atias) on the day of her immigration hearing. Daren Kagasoff, Grace Van Dien, Warren Christie and Michaela McManus also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash In the season finale of the superhero adventure, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) squares against Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh), his oldest, and quite possibly most formidable, nemesis. Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes and Danielle Panabaker also star. 8 p.m. CW
American Housewife With the kids away at the school dance, Katie and Greg (Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader) look forward to a romantic evening alone in this new episode of the family comedy. Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters and Meg Donnelly also star. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef: Junior Edition The top eight pair up to prepare a dish with corn that’s creative and delicious. 8 p.m. Fox
The Bold Type The email hack at Scarlet magazine reminds Jane, Kat and Sutton (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy) of how they met four years ago. Melora Hardin and Sam Page also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Kids Are Alright Peggy (Mary McCormack) is worried to learn that donations are down at their church, which could mean cutbacks at a nursing home where she is secretly housing a close relative. Jojo Nwoko guest stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
FBI A woman with information about the death of Maggie’s (Missy Peregrym) husband is abducted. The investigation by OA (Zeeko Zaki) uncovers a criminal operation larger than anyone had imagined. Sela Ward also stars in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS
Chopped Martha Stewart joins the judging table for an episode featuring garden goodies. 9 p.m. Food Network
Bless This Mess Rio and Mike (Lake Bell, Dax Shepard) must come up with ways to make money to afford a new water heater, so Mike tries to sell their chickens’ eggs at the farmers market. JT Neal, Pam Grier and Ed Begley Jr. also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans After he and his team track a deadly underground spy network to war-torn South Ossetia, Pride (Scott Bakula) lands in danger when he becomes separated from his agents in the season finale. Lucas Black and Vanessa Ferlito also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam With the medical options narrowing, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) tries to come up with a creative way to help Max (Ryan Eggold) in the season finale of the medical drama. Jocko Sims and Anupam Kher also star, with guest stars Margot Bingham, Lisa O’Hare and Dierdre Friel. 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline The new documentary “One Day in Gaza” chronicles in detail the mass protests on the Israel-Gaza border. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Fosse/Verdon As Bob (Sam Rockwell) is pulled among multiple projects, he and Gwen (Michelle Williams) begin rehearsals for “Chicago” in this new episode of the biographical drama. 10 p.m. FX
What's My Name: Muhammad Ali Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) is director of this engrossing new two-part sports documentary — running tonight in its entirety — that chronicles the life and career of one the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Part 1 recalls the early boxing career of Cassius Clay, including his gold medal win at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, his conversion to Islam and his refusing induction into the military. In Part 2, Ali becomes the first three-time heavyweight champion of the world. 8 and 9:24 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning Author Jim Sciutto. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author Jayson Greene. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Anthony Anderson; Pete Holmes. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nail melanoma: Dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra; Flo Rida, Nelly, and TLC; Rita Wilson; David J. Peterson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jessica Alba (“L.A.’s Finest”); Shaggy performs; behind the scenes of Broadway’s “King Kong.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Musician Moby (“Then It Fell Apart”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Yvette Nicole Brown; Mark Dacascos (“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors A microwave explodes with urine at a fast-food store; a woman calls 911 for alcohol. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP; 1 p.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara CCH Pounder; CC Sabathia. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Jon Cryer; Nischelle Turner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve T.J. Barnes, Carolina Panthers and Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man is eager to meet his beautiful online girlfriend and has spent more than $150,000 on her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Octavia Spencer (“Ma”); 9-year-old drummer Yoyoka Soma. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Reopening Natalie Wood’s case; the son of a surgeon suspected of killing the “Black Dahlia.” (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeff Daniels; Maluma talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil; Pete Holmes. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lily Collins; Charles Melton; NCT 127 performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Hader; Kathryn Newton; Johnny Radelat. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Nate Corddry; Rayland Baxter performs; Griffin Newman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Baseball The Angels visit the Minnesota Twins, 4:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
NHL Hockey playoffs: The Boston Bruins visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball playoffs: The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m. ESPN
