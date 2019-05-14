What's on TV Tuesday: ‘FBI’ on CBS

What's My Name: Muhammad Ali Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) is director of this engrossing new two-part sports documentary — running tonight in its entirety — that chronicles the life and career of one the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Part 1 recalls the early boxing career of Cassius Clay, including his gold medal win at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, his conversion to Islam and his refusing induction into the military. In Part 2, Ali becomes the first three-time heavyweight champion of the world. 8 and 9:24 p.m. HBO