What’s on TV Wednesday: The season finale of ‘Riverdale’ on The CW

SERIES
Survivor Jeff Probst hosts the unscripted competition’s season finale and the traditional reunion episode that follows. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Caroline (Paula Newsome) shares news that forces Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) to make a serious decision about their relationship. Marlyne Barrett, Colin Donnell, Brian Tee and Yaya DaCosta also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale After they all receive mysterious invitations, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead (K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse) join forces to confront the evils of their past actions in the season finale of the drama. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick and Skeet Ulrich also star, with guest star Chad Michael Murray. 8 p.m. CW
Southern Charm This unscripted series returns for a sixth season. 8 p.m. Bravo
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists On the night a school gala is scheduled, the members of the gang are pretty sure about who was responsible for Nolan’s killing, and then try to prove it. Klea Scott, Sofia Carson, Sasha Pieterse, Kelly Rutherford and Janel Parrish also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is having a hard time dealing with Rafael (Justin Baldoni) avoiding her in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Wahlburgers After he loses a bet to Mark, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez works a shift at the Fenway restaurant, where the reception he gets from Boston Red Sox fans is remarkable, as the unscripted series returns for its final season. 9 p.m. A&E
Whiskey Cavalier The team’s mission to take down a massive drug operation reunites Frankie (Lauren Cohan) with someone from her past (Christa Miller Lawrence). Scott Foley, Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, Vir Das and Josh Hopkins also star in this new episode of the action series. 10 p.m. ABC
Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World This new episode documents the history and development of rockets. 10 p.m. KOCE, KPBS
The Employables This groundbreaking new documentary series follows job seekers who are living with a condition — such as autism or Tourette’s syndrome — that throws additional obstacles in their path to employment. In the premiere 35-year-old man tries to disguise his Tourette’s by suppressing his vocal and physical tics, which proves painful and exhausting. 10 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown Celebrities and their family members step into the kitchen for charity in this new two-part special, which concludes next Wednesday. In tonight’s opener, former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and his brother compete against figure skater Tara Lipinski and her husband in a fish-dish showdown. Then, Lisa Vanderpump and her daughter take on “Jersey Shore” stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. 8 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olivia Wilde; Cirque du Soleil performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America BTS performs; Yara Shahidi (“The Sun Is Also a Star”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dionne Warwick; Juan Carlos Bagnell. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Yara Shahidi (“The Sun Is Also a Star”); Margo Martindale (“Sneaky Pete”); George Salazar. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Craig Ferguson; Yara Shahidi (“The Sun Is Also a Star”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Blac Chyna. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Aisha Hinds and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A new warning about daytime naps; thousands of gallstones are removed; how to eliminate junk food. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Eva Marcille. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Anjelica Huston; Ellen K; Vanessa Lachey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A teacher transforms a classroom into a dance studio to teach ballet to underprivileged students. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray A burger showdown; “American Ninja Warrior” host Akbar Gbajabiamila; chorizo skillet nachos. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil An attempt to reunite a man with his online love interest. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Taylor Swift; chef José Andrés (“Vegetables Unleashed”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Deli meat; avoiding nitrates; tortilla chips; guilt-free spaghetti and meatballs. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Overview of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Howard Stern; Of Monsters and Men performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor; BTS performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Allison Williams; Patton Oswalt; Tedeschi Trucks Band. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Octavia Spencer; Henry Winkler. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Quinn; Margo Martindale; Pkew Pkew Pkew performs; Johnny Radelat performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Michael Emerson; T. Hardy Morris performs; Kathryn Newton. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Minnesota Twins, 10 a.m. Fox Sports Net; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers host the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
Exhibition Soccer New England Revolution versus Chelsea in a charity match for Final Whistle on Hate, an effort to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination around the world. 5 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey playoffs: The San Jose Sharks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball playoffs: The Toronto Raptors visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. TNT
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
