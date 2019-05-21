Advertisement

What's on TV Tuesday: ‘American Housewife’ on ABC

By
May 20, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader in the musical-comedy season finale of "American Housewife" on ABC. (Michael Ansell / ABC)

SERIES

NCIS Former FBI agent Fornell (Joe Spano, in his recurring guest role) tells Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to do whatever it takes to bring down local drug dealers and suppliers after Emily (guest star Juliette Angelo), his daughter, nearly dies of an opiate overdose in the season finale. Sean Murray guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS

The Village The neighborhood unites as an unanticipated set of circumstances brings Katie, Sarah and Nick (Grace Van Dien, Michaela McManus, Warren Christie) back together. Jerod Haynes, Lorraine Toussaint and Frankie Faison also star in the drama’s first season finale. 8 p.m. NBC

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon), frustrated and feeling unappreciated, leaves her family to fend for itself in the comedy’s season finale, which is a musical episode featuring four original songs by composer Justin Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen”) and lyricist Glenn Slater (“School of Rock: The Musical”), with choreography by Ashley Wallen (“The Greatest Showman”). Diedrich Bader also stars. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef: Junior Edition The cooks take over Los Angeles restaurant Mélisse, where they face an intense environment, hungry guests with high expectations and the wrath of Gordon Ramsay. 8 p.m. Fox

The Kids Are Alright In the season finale, Peggy (Mary McCormack) is dismayed that Lawrence (Sam Straley) wants to move in with a girlfriend. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Blood & Treasure This new globe-trotting action-adventure series stars Matt Barr (“Valor”) as an antiquities expert and former FBI agent who teams up with an old flame and art thief (Sofia Pernas) to pursue a terrorist (Oded Fehr) who has a penchant for priceless historic antiquities. James Callis, Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter and Alicia Coppola costar. 9 p.m. CBS

The Voice The winner of the singing competition is revealed in the season finale. 9 p.m. NBC

The 100 Clarke (Eliza Taylor) embraces the traditions of Sanctum and tries to make amends in this new episode of the dystopian teen drama. 9 p.m. CW

black-ish Junior (Marcus Scribner) gets a job offer to work with the Georgia hip-hop group Migos, but Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, who also directed this episode, and Tracee Ellis Ross) try to persuade him to return to college. Rapper Quavo guest stars. Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Mental Samurai The top contestants return to compete in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox

Bless This Mess Mike and Rio (Dax Shepard, Lake Bell) decide to enter their prized chicken in the county fair. Also, sparks are flying between Rudy and Constance (Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier) until someone from his past reappears. Lennon Parham and David Koechner also star in the season finale. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “Supreme Revenge” looks back at the 30 years of conflict that have shaped the U.S. Supreme Court and turned confirmations into partisan battles. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Fosse/Verdon Gwen (Michelle Williams) fights to assert her own creative vision for “Chicago,” challenging Bob’s (Sam Rockwell) increasingly dark approach to the production in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) reunites with his estranged mother in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Beto O’Rourke: Town Hall The Democratic candidate for president from Texas faces voters in Des Moines. 7 p.m. CNN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Belinda Luscombe; Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Chicago). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Millie Bobby Brown; Allison Williams; Kat Sardi; Katie Ryan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jimmy Kimmel; Dale Earnhardt Jr.; Dan Abrams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Bill Stanton; Ben Kingsley (“Perpetual Grace, LTD”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianna Margulies (“The Hot Zone”); Billie Lourd (“Booksmart”); “American Idol” runner-up. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Jordan Andino. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Hospice; what to do about a gaping wound; a healthful use for pineapple skins. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara David Duchovny; Tory Johnson. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Renée Zellweger; Mary McCormack. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Claressa Shields, the first American boxer to win two consecutive Olympic gold medals. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman suspects she's being cheated on. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott (“Aladdin”); members of the W.A.F.F.L.E. dance crew. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show A survivor of serial killer Ted Bundy recounts a savage massacre at a sorority house; murder houses. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jake Tapper. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Beanie Feldstein; Mabel performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Howard Stern; the National performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Smith; Elizabeth Banks; Jakob Dylan; Jade Castrinos. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Alba; Gabrielle Union. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bryan Cranston; Eric Stonestreet; Chromeo performs; Sebastian Thomson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Jimmi Simpson; Feels performs; Our Lady J. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Atlanta Braves visit the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Minnesota Twins, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NHL Hockey playoffs: The San Jose Sharks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Toronto Raptors, 5:30 p.m. TNT

