What’s on TV Monday: ‘Chernobyl’ on HBO

SERIES
Jeopardy! Champion James Holzhauer returns for his 33rd episode, with total winnings at $2,462,216, and closing in on Ken Jenning’s record of $2,520,700, in 74 episodes. Alex Trebek hosts. 7 p.m. ABC
The Bachelorette This new episode of the unscripted series travels to Boston and Newport, R.I. 8 p.m. ABC
The Code Abe and Harper (Luke Mitchell, Phillipa Soo) travel to Afghanistan to investigate after an Afghan commander is killed on a U.S. base and a Marine is accused of the crime. Anna Wood and Ato Essandoh also star. 9 p.m. CBS
So You Think You Can Dance Host Cat Deeley and judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy are back as this unscripted competition returns. New to the judges panel are choreographer Laurieann Gibson and former contestant Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. 9 p.m. Fox
Below Deck Mediterranean Crew members live and work aboard a mega-yacht during a charter season in the Greek islands as this unscripted competition returns. 9 p.m. Bravo
Chernobyl Valery Legasov, Boris Shcherbina and Ulana Khomyuk (Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson) risk their lives and reputations to expose the truth about the Chernobyl disaster in the conclusion of the documentary miniseries. 9 p.m. HBO
Hidden Potential Builder and designer Jasmine Roth returns with two new episodes for a second season of this unscripted home improvement series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV
Drain the Oceans The new episode “Secrets of D-Day” dives to the ocean floor to explore vast graveyards of ships and subs that were lost in World War II. The program uses the latest sonar technology to map sunken Allied vessels off the Normandy coast and examine secret technology deployed on both sides of the conflict. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Wedding Cake Championship Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski cohost a second season of the unscripted miniseries. 10 p.m. Food Network
Gentleman Jack Lister (Suranne Jones) invites Christopher Rawson (Vincent Franklin) to Shibden to rebuke him for publicly insulting Marian (Gemma Whelan). Also, in Scotland, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) learns that her brother-in-law (Derek Riddell) plans to marry her off to a penniless cousin. 10:15 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Presidential Town Hall Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.) discusses issues with voters in Fresno. Chris Matthews hosts. 4 p.m. MSNBC
D-Day Sacrifice: Battle for Freedom Eyewitness testimony provides a moving retelling of the military operation that was a turning point in World War II. 8 p.m. National Geographic
MOVIES
Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words Filmmaker Tom Volf’s critically acclaimed 2017 documentary draws from interviews, performances, private letters and unpublished memoirs to chronicle the life and career of the volatile Greek American soprano who dominated the opera world in the mid-20th century. Metropolitan Opera singer Joyce DiDonato voices Callas’ words and Fanny Ardant narrates. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Elizabeth Gilbert; Jeremy Pope. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jesse Bongiovi; Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”); Vanessa Bayer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Radio personality Kerri Kasem; Catt Sadler; Valencia High School Jazz Ensemble performs; financial advisor Winnie Sun. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sophie Turner (“Dark Phoenix”); Adam Scott (“Big Little Lies”); National Spelling Bee winner. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Michael Wolff. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Doctors An investigation into the opioid epidemic; whether the vitamin B12 fad is a buzz or a bust. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC
The Talk Seth Green; Vanessa Lachey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mindy Kaling (“Late Night”); Matt Bomer (“Papi Chulo”); Kym Douglas; James Bay performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The “Children of God” cult’s leader abuses followers; a woman who spent 21 years in the cult. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Thomas Middleditch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS; 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wanda Sykes; Vanessa Bayer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KOCE, KLCS
SPORTS
College Baseball NCAA Tournament, Regionals, 10 a.m.n1, 4 and 7 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Angels visit the Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Houston Astros visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. ESPN
2019 Women’s College Softball World Series Championship, Game 1, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
