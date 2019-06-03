Advertisement

What’s on TV Monday: ‘Chernobyl’ on HBO

By
Jun 02, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Jared Harris in the conclusion of "Chernobyl," the miniseries chronicling the 1986 Soviet nuclear disaster, on HBO. (HBO)

SERIES

Jeopardy! Champion James Holzhauer returns for his 33rd episode, with total winnings at $2,462,216, and closing in on Ken Jenning’s record of $2,520,700, in 74 episodes. Alex Trebek hosts. 7 p.m. ABC

The Bachelorette This new episode of the unscripted series travels to Boston and Newport, R.I. 8 p.m. ABC

The Code Abe and Harper (Luke Mitchell, Phillipa Soo) travel to Afghanistan to investigate after an Afghan commander is killed on a U.S. base and a Marine is accused of the crime. Anna Wood and Ato Essandoh also star. 9 p.m. CBS

So You Think You Can Dance Host Cat Deeley and judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy are back as this unscripted competition returns. New to the judges panel are choreographer Laurieann Gibson and former contestant Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. 9 p.m. Fox

Below Deck Mediterranean Crew members live and work aboard a mega-yacht during a charter season in the Greek islands as this unscripted competition returns. 9 p.m. Bravo

Chernobyl Valery Legasov, Boris Shcherbina and Ulana Khomyuk (Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson) risk their lives and reputations to expose the truth about the Chernobyl disaster in the conclusion of the documentary miniseries. 9 p.m. HBO

Hidden Potential Builder and designer Jasmine Roth returns with two new episodes for a second season of this unscripted home improvement series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

Drain the Oceans The new episode “Secrets of D-Day” dives to the ocean floor to explore vast graveyards of ships and subs that were lost in World War II. The program uses the latest sonar technology to map sunken Allied vessels off the Normandy coast and examine secret technology deployed on both sides of the conflict. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Wedding Cake Championship Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski cohost a second season of the unscripted miniseries. 10 p.m. Food Network

Gentleman Jack Lister (Suranne Jones) invites Christopher Rawson (Vincent Franklin) to Shibden to rebuke him for publicly insulting Marian (Gemma Whelan). Also, in Scotland, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) learns that her brother-in-law (Derek Riddell) plans to marry her off to a penniless cousin. 10:15 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Presidential Town Hall Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.) discusses issues with voters in Fresno. Chris Matthews hosts. 4 p.m. MSNBC

D-Day Sacrifice: Battle for Freedom Eyewitness testimony provides a moving retelling of the military operation that was a turning point in World War II. 8 p.m. National Geographic

MOVIES

Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words Filmmaker Tom Volf’s critically acclaimed 2017 documentary draws from interviews, performances, private letters and unpublished memoirs to chronicle the life and career of the volatile Greek American soprano who dominated the opera world in the mid-20th century. Metropolitan Opera singer Joyce DiDonato voices Callas’ words and Fanny Ardant narrates. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Elizabeth Gilbert; Jeremy Pope. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jesse Bongiovi; Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”); Vanessa Bayer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Radio personality Kerri Kasem; Catt Sadler; Valencia High School Jazz Ensemble performs; financial advisor Winnie Sun. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sophie Turner (“Dark Phoenix”); Adam Scott (“Big Little Lies”); National Spelling Bee winner. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Michael Wolff. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Doctors An investigation into the opioid epidemic; whether the vitamin B12 fad is a buzz or a bust. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC

The Talk Seth Green; Vanessa Lachey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mindy Kaling (“Late Night”); Matt Bomer (“Papi Chulo”); Kym Douglas; James Bay performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The “Children of God” cult’s leader abuses followers; a woman who spent 21 years in the cult. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Thomas Middleditch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS; 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wanda Sykes; Vanessa Bayer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KOCE, KLCS

SPORTS

College Baseball NCAA Tournament, Regionals, 10 a.m.n1, 4 and 7 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Angels visit the Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Houston Astros visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. ESPN

2019 Women’s College Softball World Series Championship, Game 1, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 2 - 8, 2019, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

