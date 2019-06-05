Advertisement

What's on TV Wednesday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform

Jun 04, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Laurence Fishburne guest stars in a new episode of the spinoff "Grown-ish" on Freeform. Yara Shahidi stars. (Eric McCandless / Freeform)

SERIES

The Amazing Race While in Switzerland, teams face the series’ first public U-turn vote, with racers voting in front of one another. 8 p.m. CBS

MasterChef The competition to get into the top 20 continues as the home cooks have 45 minutes to create their signature dishes. 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) deals with the aftermath of getting caught cheating on an exam, which includes getting cut off financially by her parents as this spinoff of the comedy “black-ish” returns with new episodes. Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne guest star. 8 p.m. Freeform

Wahlburgers Paul gets an opportunity to fly with the Air Force’s Thunderbirds in Las Vegas in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. A&E

The InBetween Detectives Hackett (Paul Blackthorne) and Asante (Justin Cornwell) enlist Cassie’s (Harriet Dyer) help when a mother and her young son vanish. 10 p.m. NBC

The Employables In this new episode, a 25-year-old woman does everything she can to hide her autism spectrum disorder from potential employers, and a 31-year-old man has Tourette syndrome. 10 p.m. A&E

SPECIALS

2019 CMT Music Awards Little Big Town hosts this year’s edition of an awards show for which fans select the winners via online voting. Singer-songwriter Maren Morris leads the nominees, and Carrie Underwood — the most-honored artist in the history of these awards — is scheduled to perform, as are Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Sheryl Crow, Morris and others. 8 p.m. CMT, Logo, MTV, Paramount and TV Land

The King Who Fooled Hitler This new special documents the story of British King George VI’s elaborate ruse to divert German attention from the Normandy landings in 1944. 9 p.m. National Geographic

MOVIES

What Keeps You Alive Writer-director Colin Minihan’s 2018 Canadian thriller begins with a couple (Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen) on what seems a romantic getaway in the woods. Martha MacIsaac also stars. 9:05 p.m. Showtime

Bolden Dan Pritzker co-wrote and directed this 2019 biopic, which chronicles the life and career of clarinet player Buddy Bolden (Gary Carr), a seminal figure in American jazz history. Erik LaRay Harvey also stars. 10 p.m. Epix

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Coverage of the 75th anniversary of D-day; Wajahat Ali. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mike Collins; Steven Raichlen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Elisabeth Moss; Samira Wiley; Sienna Miller. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Toxic sunscreen: dermatologist Sonia Batra. Producers Sophie Lanfear and Keith Scholey (“Our Planet”); psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann; Francia Raisa (“Grown-ish”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sienna Miller (“American Woman”); Sanaa Lathan (“The Twilight Zone”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Elisabeth Moss. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara The cast of “Dark Phoenix”: Jessica Chastain, Sophie Turner, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Jack Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve A woman who lost 120 pounds shares her secrets; a 99-year-old has a positive effect on children. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Aniston (“Murder Mystery”); Ayesha Curry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live Chadwick Boseman. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Randall Park (“Always Be My Maybe”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Sophie Turner. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Corden; Zoë Kravitz; Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jada Pinkett Smith; Zachary Quinto; Bryce Vine performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 12:30 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Jamaica, 4 p.m. FS1

College Track and Field NCAA Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Championships, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s College Softball World Series Game 3: UCLA versus Oklahoma. 5:30 p.m. ESPN

2019 NBA Finals Game 3: The Toronto Raptors visit the Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m. ABC

