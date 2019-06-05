What's on TV Wednesday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform

SERIES
The Amazing Race While in Switzerland, teams face the series’ first public U-turn vote, with racers voting in front of one another. 8 p.m. CBS
MasterChef The competition to get into the top 20 continues as the home cooks have 45 minutes to create their signature dishes. 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) deals with the aftermath of getting caught cheating on an exam, which includes getting cut off financially by her parents as this spinoff of the comedy “black-ish” returns with new episodes. Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne guest star. 8 p.m. Freeform
Wahlburgers Paul gets an opportunity to fly with the Air Force’s Thunderbirds in Las Vegas in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. A&E
The InBetween Detectives Hackett (Paul Blackthorne) and Asante (Justin Cornwell) enlist Cassie’s (Harriet Dyer) help when a mother and her young son vanish. 10 p.m. NBC
The Employables In this new episode, a 25-year-old woman does everything she can to hide her autism spectrum disorder from potential employers, and a 31-year-old man has Tourette syndrome. 10 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
2019 CMT Music Awards Little Big Town hosts this year’s edition of an awards show for which fans select the winners via online voting. Singer-songwriter Maren Morris leads the nominees, and Carrie Underwood — the most-honored artist in the history of these awards — is scheduled to perform, as are Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Sheryl Crow, Morris and others. 8 p.m. CMT, Logo, MTV, Paramount and TV Land
The King Who Fooled Hitler This new special documents the story of British King George VI’s elaborate ruse to divert German attention from the Normandy landings in 1944. 9 p.m. National Geographic
MOVIES
What Keeps You Alive Writer-director Colin Minihan’s 2018 Canadian thriller begins with a couple (Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen) on what seems a romantic getaway in the woods. Martha MacIsaac also stars. 9:05 p.m. Showtime
Bolden Dan Pritzker co-wrote and directed this 2019 biopic, which chronicles the life and career of clarinet player Buddy Bolden (Gary Carr), a seminal figure in American jazz history. Erik LaRay Harvey also stars. 10 p.m. Epix
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Coverage of the 75th anniversary of D-day; Wajahat Ali. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mike Collins; Steven Raichlen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Elisabeth Moss; Samira Wiley; Sienna Miller. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Toxic sunscreen: dermatologist Sonia Batra. Producers Sophie Lanfear and Keith Scholey (“Our Planet”); psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann; Francia Raisa (“Grown-ish”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sienna Miller (“American Woman”); Sanaa Lathan (“The Twilight Zone”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Elisabeth Moss. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara The cast of “Dark Phoenix”: Jessica Chastain, Sophie Turner, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Jack Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A woman who lost 120 pounds shares her secrets; a 99-year-old has a positive effect on children. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Aniston (“Murder Mystery”); Ayesha Curry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Chadwick Boseman. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Randall Park (“Always Be My Maybe”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Sophie Turner. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Corden; Zoë Kravitz; Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jada Pinkett Smith; Zachary Quinto; Bryce Vine performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 12:30 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Jamaica, 4 p.m. FS1
College Track and Field NCAA Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Championships, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College Softball World Series Game 3: UCLA versus Oklahoma. 5:30 p.m. ESPN
2019 NBA Finals Game 3: The Toronto Raptors visit the Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m. ABC
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 2 - 8, 2019, in PDF format