What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Life in Pieces’ on CBS

iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) investigates the murder of a chef at a high-end restaurant and soon turns into a relentless perfectionist. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) tries to identify who is betraying the commander. 8 p.m. CW
Siren While the mermaids get re-acclimated to their sea home, Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola), along with the other humans, grapple with consequences of the attack on the oil rig as the series returns with new episodes. Eline Powell also stars. 8 p.m. Freeform
A.P. Bio. The workplace comedy ends its season with two new episodes. Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt and Aparna Brielle star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
In the Dark Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) borrow the Guiding Hope van to search for Max (Casey Deidrick), which leaves Felix (Morgan Krantz) in a precarious position in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Project Runway The three finalists grapple with all aspects of putting together a winning presentation, including casting models and getting hair and makeup consultations before putting the final touches on their collections. Diane von Fürstenberg serves as a guest judge in the season finale. 9 p.m. Bravo
Life in Pieces When Tim (Dan Bakkedahl) gets a toupee, everyone tries to hide reactions. Betsy Brandt and Colin Hanks also star in this new episode of the ensemble comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Abby’s After Bill (Nelson Franklin) confesses that he lost his Padres season tickets in the divorce, his bar mates coerce him into inviting his ex to Abby’s so they all can meet her. Natalie Morales also stars series finale of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Elementary After an explosion at a traffic stop, Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) try to determine if it was a terrorist attack. 10 p.m. CBS
Beat Bobby Flay Los Angeles chef Michael Voltaggio and skateboarding star Tony Hawk bring in Sichuan master Pablo Zitzmann and Asian-French specialist Ming Pu in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network
Baskets Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson star in the season premiere of the offbeat comedy. 10 p.m. FX
Lip Sync Battle “American Ninja Warrior” hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila go head-to-head in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount
The Name of the Rose Under Bernard Gui’s (Rupert Everett) command, the trial of Remigio (Fabrizio Bentivoglio) begins. Also, Guglielmo (John Turturro) and Adso (Damian Hardung) enter the library to solve the case, but they face a catastrophe in the season finale of the medieval mystery. 10 p.m. Sundance
CBS This Morning Ramy Youssef. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Guest co-hosts Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas; Chris Hemsworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Jim Gaffigan. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Mindy Kaling; Vanessa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Aubrey Plaza (“Child’s Play”); Jennifer Lopez; Maggie Rogers performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
RuPaul Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin. (N) 8 p.m. KCOP
Jimmy Kimmel Live Rapper Snoop Dogg. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Don Cheadle. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sienna Miller; Josh Charles; Ryan Tedder; One Republic. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kevin Bacon; Mark Ronson performs with Lykke Li. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Tom Hanks; Pamela Adlon; Koffee performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE, KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Cohen; Amy Klobuchar; Regina Spektor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Australia versus Brazil, 9 a.m. Fox; South Africa versus China, noon
2019 U.S. Open Golf Championship First Round, 9:30 a.m. FS1; 4:30 p.m. Fox and FS1, 9:30 a.m. FS1
Baseball The Angels visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
2019 NBA Finals Game 6: The Toronto Raptors visit the Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m. ABC
