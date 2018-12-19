Thursday's TV highlights: 'Murphy Brown' on CBS

SERIES

Timeless The science-fiction time travel drama ends its two-season run with a two-part series finale “The Miracle of Christmas.” Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett star. 8 p.m. NBC

Ex on the Beach Ten celebrities from reality TV think they're on a fun getaway in paradise, and then their exes show up in this new unscripted series. 8 p.m. MTV

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition One of the six bakers still in the mix will be declared the winner at the end of tonight’s two-hour season finale. Paul Hollywood and Sherry Yard are the judges. 9 p.m. ABC

Top Chef Chef Eric Ripert treats the competing chefs to a traditional French Christmas dinner, but it’s missing “Le Réveillon de Noël”: the presentation of 13 desserts. 9 p.m. Bravo

Murphy Brown Avery (Jake McDorman), the baby born into the center of the family values controversy in the 1990s in the first run of this comedy, is now grown up and a journalist himself, covering a story in Kabul. The news team tries to distract Murphy (Candice Bergen) from worrying about her son by taking her to the New Year’s Eve celebration at Phil’s Bar in the season finale. 9:30 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza The “America’s Got Talent” judge hosts this new two-hour special recorded in Montreal at the Just for Laughs Festival, featuring some of the hottest comedians working today, including Amanda Seales, Maz Jobrani, Lil Rel Howery, Laurie Kilmartin and the duo of Garfunkel & Oates. 8 p.m. KTLA

A Christmas Story Live! Benj Pasek and Justin Paul brought this stage musical adaptation of a favorite holiday movie to television in 2017. Matthew Broderick narrates. 8 p.m. Fox

WWE Monday Night RAW An annual tradition since its launch in 2003, “WWE Tribute to the Troops” is in the tradition of the USO offering entertainment to American troops at home and abroad. 9 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Cher. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today John Cena. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Steve Carell; Nicole Kidman; Lauren Daigle performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Kermit the Frog and Marissa Jaret Winokur; Alison Pill (“Vice”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Hailee Steinfeld; Lawrence Zarian; Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Real Amara La Negra; Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve A teacher took students to a daddy-daughter dance in wake of losing their father. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Chef Ronnie Woo. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Exploring whether parental humiliation can be considered child abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sandra Bullock (“Bird Box”); Blake Shelton performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The most searched for health questions on the internet. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Mo Amer. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Felicity Jones; Jimmy Carr; Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John C. Reilly; Jeff Flake; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Beastie Boys; Jonathan Van Ness; Mitski performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Ferrell; RuPaul Charles; She & Him performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Lin-Manuel Miranda; Colin Quinn; Richard Danielson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the Miami Heat, 5 p.m. TNT; the Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. TNT.

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

