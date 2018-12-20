Friday's TV highlights: 'A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary' on CBS

SERIES
Midnight, Texas Although things between Manfred and Kai (Francois Arnaud, Nestor Carbonell) are as tense as ever, they forge an alliance to confront a common enemy. Jason Lewis, Arielle Kebbel, Dylan Bruce and Parisa Fitz-Henley also star in this new episode of the supernatural drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Several unresolved grievances are raised as Fallon and Blake (Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show) clash when the Carringtons spend Christmas Eve searching for an enemy. Meanwhile, Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) suspects Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) isn’t telling authorities everything she knows, while Anders (Alan Dale) throws out his daughter (Maddison Brown) for reacting inappropriately to all the drama in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 8 p.m. KTLA
Craft in America The season premiere focuses on diverse crafts of California, including ancient traditions of Native Americans and the handmade work of contemporary artists, 9 p.m. KOCE. A second new episode follows at 10.
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus Betty Davis, who stepped back from music after being boycotted by religious groups, black political leaders and the NAACP, is featured in the season finale. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Van Helsing Scarlett (Missy Peregrym) is reunited with Axel (Jonathan Scarfe) but he is badly injured before they can find Vanessa (Kelly Overton) in this new episode. Caroline Cave also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy
A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary Host LL Cool J introduces inspirational stories about children in foster care who were lucky enough to find a safe and happy home with adoptive parents. Entertainers include Gwen Stefani, Train and Lukas Graham. 8 p.m. CBS
Paddington The beloved title bear created by Michael Bond comes to life via computer animation and the voice of Ben Whishaw in this 2014 live action/animated family film. Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Nicole Kidman, Jim Broadbent and Peter Capaldi also star. 8 p.m. Disney
A Christmas Kiss Interior designer Priscilla Hall (Elisabeth Röhm) steps in when her boyfriend (Brendan Fehr) needs his home decorated for the holidays. Laura Breckenridge also stars in this 2011 romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime
American Dream / American Knightmare This incisive 2015 documentary from director Anton Fuqua (“Training Day”) profiles music entrepreneur Suge Knight and takes viewers through his notorious world, via interviews with Knight himself. 8:30 p.m. Showtime
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Will Ferrell; John C. Reilly; Eric Ripert. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Erling Wu-Bower. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles); Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; CTA performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Hudgens (“Second Act”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Real David Alan Grier. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Steve How to avoid the anxiety and enjoy office parties. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Holiday stress and over-indulgence that can lead to health issues; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week The potential government shutdown; the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Molly Ball, Time; Jake Sherman, Politico; Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.); Bob Shrum; Mike Murphy. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Highlights. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
College Basketball Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State, 10 a.m. FS Prime; UC Irvine at Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Oregon at Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Buffalo at Marquette, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Providence at Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN2.
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SPST.
