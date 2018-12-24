Monday's TV highlights: 'Beauty and the Beast' on ABC

SPECIALS
59th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration Live from the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion this year’s edition features fresh faces including Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, Pasadena Girls’ Choir and Infinite Flow and returning favorites like Le Ballet Dembaya and Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea. Brian White and mezzo-soprano Suzanna Guzmán cohost the festivities. 3 and 9 p.m. KOCE
Holiday Baking Championship The winners from all six seasons step back into the kitchen for a new competition judged by Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale. 9 p.m. Food Network
Christmas Eve Mass Pope Francis leads the Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. 11:34 p.m. NBC
108th Annual Christmas Carol Service Harvard University. 1 a.m. NBC
A Bold New Love: A Christmas Eve With Middle Collegiate Church Tituss Burgess conducts the Art & Soul Chorus in a performance of “Grateful” and “You’re My Joy,” two gospel songs he composed, during this one-hour celebration of Christmas Eve from Middle Collegiate Church. 11:35 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
White Christmas Former Army buddies (Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye) put on a show with a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen) to save their general’s (Dean Jagger) hotel in Vermont in this 1954 holiday classic featuring the Irving Berlin song. 8 and 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Sundance
A Christmas Carol Many people consider this 1938 version their favorite screen adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. June Lockhart (“Lost in Space”) made her film debut at age 12 as one of the children of Bob and Emily Cratchit, played by her real-life parents, Gene and Kathleen Lockhart. Reginald Owen stars as Christmas-hating curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge. 7 p.m. TCM
It's a Wonderful Life Small-town guy George Bailey (James Stewart) defers one big dream after another to stay home, marry a local girl (Donna Reed) and run the family business until, facing financial ruin on Christmas Eve, he’s pulled from suicidal despair by a guardian angel (Henry Travers), who shows him how the world would have been if he’d never lived. Lionel Barrymore also stars in director Frank Capra’s 1946 classic. 8 p.m. NBC
Beauty and the Beast One of the most beloved of modern Disney animated features, this 1991 fantasy puts its own spin on the story of a young woman (voice of Paige O’Hara) unexpectedly involved with a beastly creature (Robby Benson), who is a cursed prince who needs true love to return to his former self. Angela Lansbury and Jerry Orbach also supply voices. 8 p.m. ABC
A Christmas Story The annual 24-hour holiday marathon of this favorite from 1983 starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie, the little boy who yearns to find a Red Ryder BB gun under the Christmas tree, begins. Showings air every two hours starting at 8 p.m. on TBS and 9 p.m on TNT
Elf This 2003 comedy stars Will Ferrell as a human who was adopted by elves as an infant and grows up thinking he’s just a large version of his adoptive father (Bob Newhart). James Caan also stars. 8:30 p.m. AMC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Annie Bosko performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Seth MacFarlane; Martina McBride. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Emeril Lagasse; Tony Danza. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The winner of the All About Women & Girls Film Festival. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Denver Broncos visit the Oakland Raiders, 5:15 p.m. ESPN
