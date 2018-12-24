Monday's TV highlights: 'Beauty and the Beast' on ABC

Beauty and the Beast One of the most beloved of modern Disney animated features, this 1991 fantasy puts its own spin on the story of a young woman (voice of Paige O’Hara) unexpectedly involved with a beastly creature (Robby Benson), who is a cursed prince who needs true love to return to his former self. Angela Lansbury and Jerry Orbach also supply voices. 8 p.m. ABC