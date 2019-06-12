Alec Baldwin tells us about ‘Match Game’s’ biggest drinkers and giving up his ‘SNL’ Trump role

We do have a methodology here to make sure everyone is playing the game, especially the celebrity panelists. All game shows function under a slight awning of the old quiz show scandal. We’ve actually stopped tape on the show when someone very innocently changed their answer after the card was inserted — they took it out and did it again. The voice in the sky said — “OK stop.” And we stopped to go back and the instructions were given to the actor again. They want everything to be legit. It’s as much of a contest as it is an entertainment show.