How NBC's ‘Must See TV’ risk takers of the ‘90s are still launching groundbreaking TV

The traditional TV landscape where NBC once ruled has been disrupted by the rise of prestige shows on premium cable and online streaming services. All the broadcast networks are scrambling to hold onto their diminishing audiences and cultural relevance. But the demand for the people who developed the arsenal of NBC’s high-quality hits of the 1990s — many of which have sustained their popularity thanks to online streaming — has remained. Must See TV veterans have helped shape some of the most groundbreaking shows of the Peak TV era, including "Homeland," “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Atlanta,” "The Americans," “Orphan Black," “Fargo” and “The Shield.” And five executives from the Must See TV era, are currently running network TV entertainment operations.