Review: In 'Butterfly,' gender identity is at the heart of Hulu's new family drama

When the story starts, we are in the middle of things; Max/ine's feelings are not new; he's been wanting to wear girls' clothes since he was 5, though it’s all coming to a head as puberty approaches, along with a change in schools. His parents, Vicky (Anna Friel, deep and mighty) and Stephen (Emmett J Scanlan), have been separated for a while, a result of Stephen's inability to come to terms with Max/ine’s growing horror at his male parts and more explicitly formed wish to be female, and the couple’s difficulty finding common ground over it.