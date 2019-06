The perfect storm that made ‘Chernobyl’ must-see TV

That the events depicted in “Chernobyl” are once again a political hot potato has only boosted the series’ profile, and that “The Chernobyl Podcast” confronts these questions about its accuracy head-on dovetails nicely with the conversation surrounding the series — the sort of synergy that most companion podcasts can only dream of. After all, though Mazin may be surprised that the series and podcast have amassed the size of following they have, he knew all along that the story told in “Chernobyl” had contemporary resonance. That’s why he made it.