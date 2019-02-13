Jussie Smollett opens up on ‘Good Morning America’ in first interview after reporting attack

“It’s like, you know, at first, it was a thing of, like, ‘Listen, if I tell the truth, then that’s it, because it’s the truth,” Smollett said. “Then it became a thing of like, ‘Oh, how can you doubt that? Like, how do you — how do you not believe that? It’s the truth.’ And then it became a thing of like, ‘Oh, it’s not necessarily that you don't believe that this is the truth, you don’t even want to see the truth.’”