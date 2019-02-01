Jussie Smollett thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' in first statement since attack

Smollett, who is black and gay and plays an openly gay musician on the Fox musical drama, told police that two people approached him around 2 a.m. Tuesday and yelled racist and homophobic slurs while he was walking in an affluent downtown Chicago neighborhood. They then hit him in the face, poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him and, at some point, wrapped a rope around his neck, the police report said. A later police report said that the offenders made a reference to “MAGA” country during the alleged incident.