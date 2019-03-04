Why my Luke Perry was ‘90210’s’ Dylan McKay

But to me, he will always be Dylan McKay. And he’s been alive and well on my TV screen, off and on, with the help of DVDs and Hulu for years. So much so that when news spread last week that Fox was (sort of ) reviving “90210” it seemed inevitable that Perry, though he was not attached to the series (likely because of his “Riverdale” commitment), would surely make a guest appearance to appease die-hard fans.