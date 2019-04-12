Review: A ‘Les Miserables’ that doesn't sing

As Javert, Oyelowo matches West for intensity — we are to see them as not entirely dissimilar, I think — but the writing does the actor no favors. Apart from a comment or two on the inherent wickedness of criminal types and the thin line of discipline separating civilization from chaos, we are given little sense of his inner life, so that his eventual choices — I am trying to avoid spoilers here — seem somewhat arbitrary, even ridiculous, and not nearly tragic.