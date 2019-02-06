This State of the Union was a joust between Trump and a sea of women in white

And they weren’t just out in the seats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also dressed in white, sat behind Trump as he at one point spoke of all the advancements women had made in the workforce since he took office. She bit her lip, literally, as the women on the floor — who had sat arms folded through much of his speech — cheered. But not for him. They were high-fiving one another, especially when he mentioned there were more women than ever in Congress now. They broke out in a chant of “USA! USA! USA!” countering an earlier chant from the Republicans.