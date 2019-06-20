Steph Curry, game-show host? For the broadcast networks, summer TV is all in good fun

I found myself becoming quite emotional at times ("crazy emotional" in my notes), though not because of the competition itself or the many departed relatives players are evidently encouraged to mention. In part, it was because there is nothing more powerful on television than when a legitimately impressed professional tells a hopeful amateur they've done a great job. (If that moment were a drug, I would need counseling.) Above all, I was moved by the mix of traditions and cultures, in an arena where respect is paid, difference is a virtue and anyone can win. You get at least a little of this in every game show. It’s an American dream worth having.